Gift Leotlela delivers SA’s best result on opening night of Diamond League finale

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Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi celebrates after winning the men's 400m final in Brussels.

Gift Leotlela achieved South Africa’s best result on the opening night of the Diamond League Final in Brussels on Friday night, finishing fifth in the men’s 100m.

Zakithi Nene was sixth in the men’s 400m and Akani Simbine seventh in the 100m behind Leotlela.

Leotlela and Simbine replicated their placings in the 100m final at the 2025 world championship in Tokyo.

The result meant that Leotlela now leads Simbine in career head-to-heads at 6-5, with all his wins coming in the past year.

But Leotlela failed to make any inroads against the three men who finished ahead of him at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Jamaica’s world champion Oblique Seville won in 9.90, with Commonwealth champion Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon second in 9.93.

Glasgow bronze medallist Kayinsola Ajayi of Nigeria finished third in 9.97, ahead of Australia’s runner-up in Scotland, Lachlan Kennedy, fourth in 9.99.

Leotlela was next in 10.01, followed by American veteran Christian Coleman, also in 10.01, and then Simbine in 10.03.

Nene, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, was in contention going into the top bend, but he faded down the home straight as Botswana’s world champion Collen Kebinatshipi cruised to victory in a 43.40 personal best that also went down as a Diamond League record.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago was second in a 43.68 national record with American Jacory Patterson third in a 43.78 personal best. Fourth-placed Chris Bailey also posted a lifetime best, clocking 43.97.

Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith was fifth in 44.23, followed by the South African in 44.44.

The league’s season finale continues on Saturday, with Sinesipho Dambile (men’s 200m), Prudence Sekgodiso (women’s 800m) and Tshepo Tshite (men’s 5,000m) in action.