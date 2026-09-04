Sundowns aim to dislodge Bucs by beating Arrows again

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is confident ahead of the clash with Golden Arrows, with a lot on the line. Picture:

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Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to secure the top spot in the Betway Premiership when they visit Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium, in Durban, on Sunday.

Masandawana are tied on 13 points with log leaders Orlando Pirates, but lie second due to goal difference.

With Pirates not in league action this weekend — they will be participating in the Caf Champions League first preliminary round in Mauritius on Sunday — Sundowns have the perfect window to move three points clear should they beat Arrows in their game starting at 3pm.

They defeated Abafana Bes’thende last week, in their MTN8 semifinal second leg, and will be eager to notch up a consecutive victory.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said they are looking to correct errors they made last week, even though they won the game 3-2.

“There were things that happened throughout the match that we need to understand so we can plan how to approach the fixture.

We will see what’s going to happen with the stress and the pressure. In the Champions League you have to play the best, otherwise you don’t win — Miguel Cardoso, Sundowns coach

“Now we need to rest the players. They are very tired and Arrows didn’t play during the week. So, we need freshness, we need capacity and we need another beautiful, competitive match.”

Masandawana are fresh from a 2-0 victory over Milford in Pretoria on Wednesday, that brought them level with Pirates on the points table.

With the Champions League starting, Cardoso expects the title race to become increasingly demanding on the leading contenders.

“Both teams [Sundowns and Pirates] will have to play a lot during the week, by playing Champions League matches and the group stages.”

Cardoso also feels Kaizer Chiefs will give Pirates and Sundowns a run for their money in the title race this season, having watched them under new coach Fernando da Cruz.

“We will see what’s going to happen with the stress and the pressure. In the Champions League you have to play the best, otherwise you don’t win.

“It might be too early but there will probably be a high level of competition between the three teams, because Kaizer Chiefs will be there for sure.”

Sowetan