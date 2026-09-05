Sinesipho Dambile lands SA’s only podium finish of Diamond League finale

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Kenneth Bednarek of the US wins the 200m in Brussels on Saturday night ahead of Sinesipho Dambile.

Commonwealth Games champion Sinesipho Dambile scored South Africa’s only podium finish at the Diamond League finale in Brussels on Saturday night as he delivered yet another sub-20-second performance.

The 24-year-old finished second in 19.89sec behind American Kenneth Bednarek, who equalled his own 19.62 world lead.

African sprinters took the next two places with Zimbabwe’s Makanakaishe Charamba of Zimbabwe ending third in 19.99 ahead of Botswana’s Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, in 20.01.

This was the first time Dambile has beaten Tebogo in a race, having crossed the line in his wake in all nine of their previous encounters.

And the South African felt there was room for improvement ahead of the inaugural World Athletics ultimate championships in Budapest next weekend.

“I’m still messing up my race a little bit,” Dambile said. “I was struggling on the bend and that’s something I need to fix before the ultimate championship.

“I’m confident that I will do even better than today. It’s an important goal for me, but I wouldn’t say that it’s the most important race of the season for me. Every time I show up I make sure that I give my best.”

More impressively, perhaps, this was the sixth time this season that the South African has dipped under 20 seconds — seventh if one includes the 19.82 he ran in Glasgow semifinals with an illegal tail wind.

He broke the barrier for the first time last year, and now he’s South Africa’s most prolific competitor over the distance with seven legal runs in total.

Wayde van Niekerk has been sub-20 on three occasions, with Clarence Munyai, owner of the national 19.69 record, Luxolo Adams, Anaso Jobodwana, Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi and Benjamin Richardson having done it once each.

Dambile’s 19.77 in April and then 19.74 in June made him the second fastest South African over the distance.

In the women’s 800m, where Swiss favourite Audrey Werro edged Femke Broeders-Bol of the Netherlands by six-hundredths of a second, Prudence Sekgodiso finished eighth more than five seconds behind in 2min 02.34sec.

On Friday night, Gift Leotlela, Zakithi Nene and Akani Simbine all ended outside the top three in their events.