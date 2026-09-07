Alcaraz powers into US Open quarterfinals while Sabalenka and Noskova book showdown

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Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action during his round of 16 match against Tommy Paul of the US. Picture:

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz brought the firepower to take his place in the US Open quarterfinals while Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova advanced on Sunday to set up a mouthwatering showdown between two big-hitting Grand Slam winners.

There were high expectations from US fans with seven home favourites scheduled to play across both singles draws, but day session defeats for Tommy Paul and Taylor Townsend dampened spirits slightly in the day session.

But Frances Tiafoe dismantled 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, and fellow American Alex Michelsen beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry to keep the stars and stripes flying high, before Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro sparkled in the evening.

Back to his irresistible best in his comeback tournament after nearly five months out with a wrist injury, second seed Alcaraz unleashed some stunning winners to thump Paul 6-4 6-3 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I’m really happy to see where my level is right now,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“Beating Tommy is always great feedback to see where you are, and I’m just really happy with everything I’ve done today. I saw the game really well, what I had to do in every moment, using the right things in every moment. Hopefully, I can keep it going.”

Alcaraz hit perhaps the best of his many forehand rockets on the day to raise matchpoint, and the 23-year-old eased through to send a warning to the depleted men’s field in New York, where he is bidding to claim a third title.

I saw the game really well, what I had to do in every moment, using the right things in every moment. Hopefully, I can keep it going — Carlos Alcaraz

“It felt like he’s playing at a completely different level than me,” Paul said. “I could have played a lot better and still lost.”

The year’s final Grand Slam began without injured world No 1 Jannik Sinner and several other pullouts, and Novak Djokovic’s first-round exit have stripped the tournament of some of its star power.

Top seed Sabalenka earlier broke down the defences of 96th-ranked American Taylor Townsend to win 6-4 6-3 in a competitive contest that belied the gulf in their rankings, subduing the inventive left-hander with a largely pristine display.

“It was challenging,” reigning champion Sabalenka admitted.

“Going through tough challenges and overcoming challenges, it definitely gives you strength and belief that you can do it. These kinds of matches really boost your confidence.”

Sixth seed Noskova showed her mettle in a 7-5 5-7 6-4 win over 11th seed Marta Kostyuk, collapsing to the court in relief after sealing the contest with an unreturnable serve on her sixth matchpoint.

The Czech’s run is her deepest in New York and continues a remarkable year in which she claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, becoming the latest major winner from the European country’s proven assembly line of talent.

Five US men made the fourth round this year, the most since 1995, as they bid to end a frustrating 23-year wait for a homegrown champion since Andy Roddick hoisted the glittering trophy at Flushing Meadows.

But after Paul fell, Tiafoe took down seventh seed Medvedev 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6) at a raucous Louis Armstrong Stadium to set up a clash with Michelsen, who beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(6) 6-4 6-4 on Grandstand.

Armstrong is crazy. It’s just an energy thing. Courts, dimensions, everything is the same on every court. Energy is insane — Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe is unbeaten in 10 matches at a venue he has dubbed the “people’s court” and said he was pleased to finish with his record intact for another year, with Arthur Ashe likely to host his next match.

“Armstrong is crazy. It’s just an energy thing. Courts, dimensions, everything is the same on every court. Energy is insane. I kept requesting it,” Tiafoe added.

“I’m happy I get to leave on the 10-0 record on that court. We’ll save it for next year. It’s just been fun.”

The 22-year-old Michelsen, who has not dropped a set in the tournament, is into his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Eighth seed Shelton outshone Stefanos Tsitsipas under the lights with a 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory to boost home hopes of a first US men’s Grand Slam champion in more than two decades, but faces a stern test in the form of Alcaraz.

Fellow American Jessica Pegula clinched a 6-3 6-4 win over Sorana Cirstea, who made her final Grand Slam appearance, before Navarro beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-4 6-2 to set up an all-American quarterfinal.

Reuters