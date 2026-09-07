Da Cruz bemoans Chiefs’ lack of personality amid defensive frailties

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Fernando Da Cruz, Kaizer Chiefs' head coach, is frustrated with his team after they conceded two goals for a second straight game. Picture:

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz feels his team lacks character and personality on the field after conceding two goals for a second straight game when they beat Siwelele 3-2 at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday night.

Chiefs had played to a 2-all stalemate against Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium two weeks ago in their previous game before hosting Siwelele.

Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandile Duba were on target for Amakhosi, while their third goal was registered as an own goal by the visitors’ goalkeeper, Samukelo Xulu, after Faiz Abrahams’ neat free-kick deflected off his head.

“The first step is to make a match analysis and to correct the technical side but it’s not only that, I think also it [the rate at which they’ve been conceding] depends on the spirit and the mentality of the players.

In the first half we were very good in possession. We created a lot of chances but we were not strong enough inside the box. — Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz

“They need to have personality on the field to avoid conceding like this,” Da Cruz stated.

“In the first half we were very good in possession. We created a lot of chances but we were not strong enough inside the box and normally we need to come back to the dressing room with two or three goals more than the opponent,” Da Cruz said.

Da Cruz was of the view that they didn’t really take full advantage of their dominance against Siwelele, bemoaning missed chances.

“Then we scored our second goal but directly after Siwelele scored their first goal we were worried and on the defensive part it was not good.

“We scored again but since the first goal of Siwelele we were worried on the field,” Da Cruz stated.

“To conclude, we deserve the three points if you look at all the games but our regret is that the opponent came two times into our box; they scored two times, so they have 100% success.”

All in all, Amakhosi have conceded seven goals from six matches (five in the league and one in the MTN8) this season. Chiefs’ next game is against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Sowetan