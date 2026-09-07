Seema becomes second PSL coaching casualty of the season

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Lehlohonolo Seema, axed head coach of Siwelele FC, pictured during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between Siwelele and Chippa United at Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein, August 25. Picture:

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Siwelele have sacked their coach, Lehlohonolo Seema, after a string of poor results.

“Following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season, Siwelele have relieved head coach Lehlohonolo Seema and assistant coach Willem Jackson of their first-team duties, while the club conducts a review of the senior team’s performance and technical programme,” Siwelele said via a statement on Monday.

Siwelele remain winless in the league this season with three defeats and two draws.

Sunday’s 3-2 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Seema, who had joined the club in July last year.

Seema becomes the second Betway Premiership coach to lose his job this season after Sekhukhune United sacked Cedric Kaze last week.

Godfrey Mosoetsa has taken charge as a caretaker coach with immediate effect, Siwelele confirmed in their statement.

All in all, Seema won just eight of the 37 games he was in charge of at Siwelele, with 14 defeats and 15 draws.

Mosoetsa’s first game in charge is against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Sowetan