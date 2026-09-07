World Cup bonuses delayed by foreign tax regulations, says Safa

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Bafana Bafana players are still waiting for their bonuses for representing the country at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Picture:

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The SA Football Association (Safa) say they have delayed paying bonuses to Bafana Bafana players and support staff due to outstanding international tax compliance requirements in the US and Mexico.

Bafana, in a historic milestone, reached the last-32 during the 2026 Fifa World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in June and July.

Safa’s offer to pay bonuses resulted in R218m that was due to be shared between the organisation, players, coaching and support staff.

“As matches were played in both countries, Safa is required to comply with the applicable federal and state tax laws in the US, as well as Mexican tax legislation,” read a Safa statement, adding that progress was being made to meet the requirements.

Significant progress has been made, including Safa obtaining a US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employer identification number. — Safa

“Given the complexity of these requirements, Safa, in line with Fifa’s guidance, appointed specialist legal and tax advisers in both jurisdictions.

“Significant progress has been made, including Safa obtaining a US Internal Revenue Service employer identification number.

“The US specialists are finalising the required tax calculations and documentation, while the process for settling the applicable Mexican tax obligations is also being finalised.”

Safa confirmed that a portion of the World Cup prize money had been received, and that all allowances, fees and other amounts due to players and support staff had been settled.

“The outstanding payments relate specifically to FWC26 bonuses which will be processed once the applicable tax requirements have been concluded. Safa is committed to finalising the process as expeditiously as possible and ensuring that all legitimate bonuses are paid.”

TimesLIVE