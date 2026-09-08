Bafana players deserve higher World Cup bonus, argues union

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Bafana Bafana players are still waiting for their bonuses for playing at the Fifa World Cup. Picture:

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The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) is questioning the model being used by the SA Football Association (Safa) to divide a bonus payout following the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The union, which supports Sandile Zungu in this weekend’s Safa presidential elections, is arguing that players deserve more.

The association is due to receive $12m (R191m), to be shared with players, coaches and support staff, for Bafana’s showing at the World Cup.

Union secretary-general Nhlanhla Shabalala has questioned the model Safa is using, where the coaching staff receives 20%, the players 30%, and the association walks away with the remaining half.

Shabalala said the players should be given more as they were the ones who did the “hard yards” during the showpiece event in North America. “The discussion in the 21st century must be such that whatever we bring, 50% of that money must be enjoyed by the people who did the hard labour. I think 50% is very fair.”

The discussion in the 21st century must be such that whatever we bring, 50% of that money must be enjoyed by the people who did the hard labour. — Nhlanhla Shabalala

“We know there are many responsibilities that the money has to cater for, including football growth. But the discussion cannot be that ‘I’m bringing all the money, but I’m getting 30% and the rest of the money goes elsewhere’.

“Then I’m just working to develop things that are not a part of my responsibility. The playing field must be level when it comes to this. It’s exploitation, this thing we are talking about, where you are still given the low-lying fruits.”

Shabalala argued players were not fully informed of what their 30% share would look like, and he questioned whether players knew that their share would most likely be taxed.

Shabalala believes players will be lucky to see a million rand in their bank due to international and local tax obligations.

He added that players and those negotiating on their behalf should enforce a different model, to ensure players received what they deserved.

“The players are not negotiators by nature. When you tell me that I’m going to get R2.5m as a bonus, you need to explain all the advantages and disadvantages of that because right now we’re talking international tax that must be imposed on that money,” said Shabalala.

“So, if you look at this R2.5m holistically, the likelihood is that players will be very lucky if R1m reaches their bank accounts.

“Now, if players knew and had this information before the negotiations, holistically providing them with all the information, I don’t think they would have agreed to R2.5m.

“We believe that sometimes these engagements are not taking place in good faith because not all the information is received and understood by the players, better yet, the committee that goes and engages with Safa.

“With Safa, we believe they have not been truly transparent in terms of the pros and cons of whatever has to happen to the tournament prize money.”

Regarding Safa’s presidential election, Shabalala explained they were backing Zungu against incumbent Danny Jordaan because of their desire for a change and fresh ideas. “The stance that we are taking is that we need change at Safa. The model they’ve been moving with is really not operative and Zungu is offering an alternative.

“Zungu has performed well at AmaZulu,” said Shabalala. “He has turned it into a formidable team, he’s a strong businessman and he’s also strong on issues of governance, which we believe he will bring because that’s one of the key letdowns for Safa.

“Sometimes these fresh ideas that we need come from people like Zungu. People might want to look at his profile and want to discredit him, but look at how things are deteriorating with Safa. We need innovative minds.

“We need people who will put players first and actually ensure that the game has dignity, footballers are respected and remunerated, and that women footballers are respected and professionalised,” said Shabalala.

TimesLIVE