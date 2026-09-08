Mosimane appoints Ramoreboli as Bafana assistant coach

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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has roped in Morena Ramoreboli as his assistant ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign.

The move comes after the SA Football Association (Safa) and Botswana Football Association (BFA) reached an agreement for Ramoreboli to leave his position as coach of the Zebras in Gaborone.

Ramoreboli will get down to work behind the scenes as Mosimane and his technical team prepare for Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea at the end of the month.

Ramoreboli brings a valuable combination of international experience, tactical flexibility, regional knowledge and a proven ability to maximise the potential of players and teams.

“We are delighted to welcome Morena Ramoreboli back into the Bafana Bafana environment. He has earned this opportunity through his achievements and his consistent growth as a coach over many years,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

“Morena knows South African football, understands African football and has demonstrated that he can build competitive teams, develop players and deliver results in challenging circumstances.

“His experience in Botswana has added another important dimension to his coaching career. We believe his qualities will complement those of coach Pitso Mosimane and strengthen the Bafana Bafana technical team as we begin the journey towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.”

Oabile Tariq Babitseng, BFA president, said: “Morena Ramoreboli has made a meaningful and lasting contribution to Botswana football, both at Jwaneng Galaxy and with the Zebras.

“His role in guiding the national team to the Africa Cup of Nations after a 12-year absence will remain an important part of his legacy.

“We would naturally have preferred to retain him, but we understand the significance of this opportunity and respect his decision to take the next step in his coaching career.

“Our relationship with Safa remains strong, and we are pleased that a coach who has contributed so much to Botswana football will now have an opportunity to contribute to Bafana Bafana.

We are delighted to welcome Morena Ramoreboli back into the Bafana Bafana environment. — Danny Jordaan

“We thank Morena for his commitment, professionalism and service to Botswana football. We congratulate him on this new opportunity and remain confident that his experience and expertise will continue to contribute to the growth of football in the region.”

Ramoreboli made a huge impression in Botswana by guiding Jwaneng Galaxy to two Botswana Premier League titles and to the group stages of the Champions League on two occasions.

His notable achievements in the Champions League are victories over Orlando Pirates and Wydad Casablanca.

For the national team, he helped Botswana to qualify for the 2024 Afcon in the Ivory Coast, which was the country’s first qualification since 2012.

Mosimane is yet to appoint a goalkeeper coach after the contract of Grant Johnson came to an end in July.

TimesLIVE