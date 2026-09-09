BLAST FROM THE PAST | Bryan Habana ensures trying time for Samoans

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Bryan Habana scores a try against Samoa's Joe Tekori in their Group A Rugby World Cup match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, September 9 2007. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

1972 — Cliff Drysdale and Briton Roger Taylor win the US Open men’s doubles crown at Forest Hills in New York, beating Australians Owen Davidson and John Newcombe 6-4 7-6 6-3 in the final. Taylor and Newcombe had won the title the previous year. Drysdale and Taylor won $3,000, which in those days translated to R2,310.

1973 — Gary Player bogeys the final two holes but still cards a 10-under-par 270 to win the Southern Open in Columbus, Georgia, by one stroke.

1977 — Top-seeded Frew McMillan and Australia-born Bob Hewitt win the US Open men’s doubles crown at Forest Hills, downing Mexican Raul Ramirez and American Brian Gottfried 6-4 6-0 in the final. Nearly 40 years later Hewitt was imprisoned for raping two girls and indecently assaulting another.

1979 — Jody Scheckter wins the Italian Grand Prix at Monza to secure Formula One’s world championship with two races to go. He edged his teammate Gilles Villeneuve of Canada, by less than half-a-second, giving Ferrari the constructors’ championship. Scheckter started on the second row with Frenchman Jean-Pierre Jabouille of Renault in pole position. René Arnoux was in the lead early on, but when his Renault suffered engine trouble, the South African took the lead and never relinquished it. The win was Scheckter’s third of the season and 10th of his career. It was also his final win, retiring a year later. Villeneuve ended the 1979 season second overall, the best result of his career. He was 32 when he died in a crash during qualifying at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix.

1979 — Sally Little lands her third LPGA Tour victory of the year, shooting a seven-under-par 209 to win the 54-hole Columbia Savings Classic by two strokes.

1979 — South Africans Bob Hewitt and Greer Stevens dethrone compatriot Frew McMillan and Betty Stöve of Holland as they win the US Open mixed doubles crown at Flushing Meadows. Hewitt and Stevens won the final 6-3 7-5.

1989 — Simon Skosana loses his second bid for a world title, putting up a lacklustre performance as he loses on points against WBO junior-featherweight champion Kenny Mitchell in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

1994 — Elna Reinach and her American partner Patrick Galbraith win the US Open mixed doubles crown, downing Czech Jana Novotná and Australian Todd Woodbridge 6-2 6-4 in the final.

1995 — Okkert Brits wins the pole vault at the grand prix final in Monaco, clearing a distance of 5.95m.

2006 — Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez and replacement wing Breyton Paulse score tries as the Springboks beat Australia 24-16 in a Tri-Nations contest at Ellis Park.

2006 — Mbulaeni Mulaudzi wins the 800m at the World Athletics Final in Stuttgart in 1min 46.99sec.

2007 — Winger Bryan Habana scores four tries as the Springboks trounce Samoa 59-7 in their opening match of the World Cup at Parc des Princes. Samoa scored the first try of the match, but the South Africans hit back with eight of their own. Percy Montgomery went over for two of them and kicked five conversions and three penalties.

2007 — Nicola Mocke and Michele Eray win the women’s K2 marathon bronze at the ICF Canoe world championships in Györ, Hungary. They finished the 27.63km course in 1hr 44min 48.418sec behind Denmark’s Anna Lolk and Henriette Hansen (1:44:36.262) and Hungarians Renata Csay and Berenike Faldum (1:44:47.182).

2007 — A hat-trick inside the opening 20 minutes by Chris Katongo gives Zambia a 3-1 win over Bafana Bafana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Newlands. Benni McCarthy headed in his 29th goal for South Africa in the second half to become the country’s top-scoring striker, overhauling Shaun Bartlett on 28.

2008 —Bafana Bafana are beaten 1-0 by Guinea in a friendly at Atteridgeville.

2009 — James Kingston, 43, lands the second of his two European Tour titles, winning the Mercedes-Benz Championship in Cologne, Germany, on the first hole of a sudden death shootout against Anders Hansen of Denmark after both had completed their 72 holes in 13-under-par 275. The South African, who had missed the four previous cuts, had three-putted for bogey on the 17th to lose his lead in the final round, but then parred the playoff hole, the 18th, to claim the victory.

2009 — The archery world championships draw to a close in Ulsan, South Korea, with Jorina Coetzee landing silver in the women’s individual compound bow event. She lost to Russian star Albina Loginova 106-116 in the final. Coetzee needed nerves of steel throughout the tournament, winning all her matches narrowly ― after a bye in the first round she won her second-round encounter 111-109, the third round 116-113, the fourth round 108-107, the quarterfinal 107-106 and the semifinal 113-110 against Italian contender Laura Longo. Compound bows are not used in Olympics competition.

2012 — Shabnim Ismail takes 4/10 as the South African women bowl out Bangladesh for 60 on their way to winning the third and final ODI in Mirpur by seven wickets to take the series 2-1.

2014 — The South African women beat Ireland twice on one day in T20 matches in Solihull, winning the first by 56 runs and the second by 46 runs. Mignon du Preez scored 69 in the second and Trisha Chetty 53 while Sune Luus took 4/21 and Ayabonga Khaka 4/23.

2016 — Caster Semenya wins her second overall Diamond League title in eight days, winning the women’s 400m 50.40sec in Brussels to add to her 800m crown she had won in Zurich. Luvo Manyonga took the overall long-jump crown with a leap of 8.48m, 31cm further than second-placed Fabrice Lapierre of Australia.

2017 — Hank McGregor and Andrew Birkett claim their second consecutive one-two finish in the K1 marathon at the ICF Canoe world championships on home soil in Pietermaritzburg. McGregor completed the 29.8km course in 2hr 09min 37.91sec, less than a second in front of Birkett (2:09:38.83). It was his fifth consecutive victory in this event, and his seventh overall.

2017 — Centre Jesse Kriel and hooker Malcolm Marx score tries as the Springboks draw 23-23 with Australia in a Rugby Championship match in Perth.

2018 — Andrew Birkett and Hank McGregor win the men’s K2 marathon title at the ICF Canoe world championships in Prada Vila Verde, Portugal. It was McGregor’s fourth K2 victory in five years.

2018 — Matt Trautman claims his second full Ironman Wales title, winning in an overall 8hr 53min 21sec. He completed the 3.8km swim in 51:10, the 180km cycle in 4:54:47 and the 42.2km run in 2:59:25 to win by nearly seven minutes in front of Englishman Philip Graves. Trautman has scored several wins in half Ironman races.

2023 — Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller score 49 each as the Proteas are bowled out for 269 to lose the second ODI against Australia in Bloemfontein by 123 runs, slipping to 0-2 in the five-match series. South Africa-born Marnus Labuschagne starred for the visitors, making 124.

2023 — Bafana Bafana and Namibia play to a 0-0 draw in their friendly at Orlando Stadium.

2025 — Bafana Bafana and Nigeria play to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifying match at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. South Africa took the lead through an own goal by William Troost-Ekong.