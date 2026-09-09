Sport

Mohafe parts ways with Gallants, Pantev could be in line to take over

Mohafe is the third coach to part ways with a PSL club this season

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Phuti Mohafe has left his role as head coach of Marumo Gallants. Picture: (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

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Bulgarian coach Dimitar Pantev could be the next Marumo Gallants coach after the club parted ways with Phuti Mohafe on Wednesday following a poor start in the league this season.

Gallants confirmed that they have parted ways with Mohafe, who joined them during the off-season from Polokwane City.

Mohafe is the third coach to part ways with a PSL club this season, after Cedric Kaze from Sekhukhune United and Lehlohonolo Seema [Siwelele].

“Marumo Gallants confirms that the club has parted ways with head coach Phuti Mohafe and assistant coach Musa Bilankulu with immediate effect,” the statement from Gallants read.

“The club will not be commenting on the circumstances surrounding the decision or engaging on the merits of the matter.

In the interim, second assistant coach Trevor Mathiane will assume responsibility as interim head coach, while the club continues its search for a new coach.

“Gallants remains focused on ensuring continuity within the team and maintaining its preparations and commitments for the remainder of the season.”

Mohafe’s departure could pave a way for Pantev, who has been in contact with the club for a while and was expected to arrive in South Africa on Tuesday according to reports.

Pantev previously coached Tanzanian side Simba and Botswana’s Gaborone United.

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed the arrival of Daniel Msendani and Abdoulaye Mariko on loan from Orlando Pirates following the departure of Bheki Mabuza, who has moved in the other direction.

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