Record-equalling Hermann announces himself as Proteas thump Namibia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jordan Hermann, in this file picture, was the standout performer for South Africa in their win over Namibia.

Story audio is generated using AI

Opening batsman Jordan Hermann announced himself on the international stage, smashing 150 on ODI debut against Namibia to help the Proteas to a 99-run DLS victory in the opening match of their three-game series in Windhoek on Wednesday.

The Warriors opener helped South Africa to 348/6 in 50 overs and became only the second South African to score 150 on ODI debut, equalling the world record set by teammate Matthew Breetzke against New Zealand in Lahore last year.

Namibia never threatened South Africa’s revised target as rain repeatedly interrupted the contest before it ended on 162/8 after 30.5 overs in a shortened chase.

The hosts started in promising fashion as Malan Kruger and Alexander Busing-Volschenk shared a 50-run opening stand.

Busing-Volschenk fell for 15 from 34 balls, caught by Rubin Hermann off Kwena Maphaka, who then bowled Jan Frylinck for seven, leaving Namibia on 66/2.

Kruger was next, trapped lbw by Prenelan Subrayen for 34 from 60 balls, leaving Namibia on 68/3.

Rain intervened at 76/3 after 21.3 overs, reducing the target to 301 from 38 overs.

Play resumed before Louren Steenkamp was caught by Subrayen off Corbin Bosch for nine at 84/4.

Another rain delay followed at 95/4, with the target revised to 262 from 31 overs.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus and Zane Green tried to steady the chase, but Erasmus was caught and bowled by Subrayen for 21 at 100/5.

Green followed for 11, caught by Connor Esterhuizen off Duan Jansen, leaving Namibia on 121/6.

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨



A winning start to the ODI series! 💪#TheProteas put in a dominant performance at Namibia Cricket Ground to secure a 99 run victory over Namibia in a rain affected first ODI under the DLS method. 🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/ZI5S8Xb11s — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 9, 2026

JJ Smit struck 31 from 20 balls, with three fours and two sixes, but fell to Subrayen at 159/7, who then completed his four-wicket haul when Jack Brassell was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Ruben Trumpelmann finished unbeaten on 13 off seven balls and Bernard Scholtz was one not out as Namibia closed on 160/8, 101 runs short of their revised target.

Subrayen finished with 4/27 from 5.5 overs, while Maphaka claimed 2/32 and Jansen and Bosch took one wicket apiece.

Having been put in to bat, Hermann faced 126 balls and struck 17 fours and three sixes, reaching his century from 93 deliveries before accelerating.

When opening partner Connor Esterhuizen fell for 10 with the total on 27, Hermann combined with Tony de Zorzi for a 190-run second-wicket partnership.

De Zorzi provided the ideal foil with 72 from 84 balls, including seven fours and a six, as they rebuilt the innings.

De Zorzi was dismissed at 217/2, but Hermann continued to attack alongside Dewald Brevis, who contributed 33 off 28 balls.

Hermann fell for his 150 at 275/3 in the 42nd over but provided the platform for South Africa’s late assault.

Corbin Bosch supplied the push, striking an unbeaten 39 from 24 balls, including three sixes, while Jason Smith added 15 from 13 as South Africa reached 348/6.

Trumpelmann was Namibia’s leading bowler with 4/68 from 10 overs. Erasmus took 1/45 from seven overs, while JJ Smit finished with 1/59.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald