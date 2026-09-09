Sundowns stretch their lead at the top of the log to six points

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Antonio vn Wyk of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Yandisa Mfolozi of Siwelele FC during their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns opened a six-point lead at the top of the Betway Premiership standings with a comfortable 3-0 win over Siwelele FC at Loftus on Wednesday night.

Sundowns, who have won their fifth league match in succession, have 19 points from seven matches, and they could stretch their lead to nine points over second-placed Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Pirates, who have Champions League commitments this week, only return to league action on Thursday next week when they host Durban City in Soweto.

These crucial three points at home were secured through goals by attackers Kutlwano Letlhaku, Siyanda Ndlovu and Tashreeq Matthews.

The Brazilians are back in league action on Saturday when they visit Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City where they will be out for another victory to put pressure on Pirates.

For Siwelele’s caretaker coach Godfrey Mosoetsa it is back to the proverbial drawing board as this defeat leaves them second from the bottom, with two points from six matches.

There is not enough time for Siwelele FC to make corrections because they host Golden Arrows in their next league match at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso rested regular players Grant Kekana, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyanda Ndlovu, Tashreeq Matthews and Marcelo Allende for the past few matches.

He gave opportunities to Khulumani Ndamane, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Malibongwe Khoza, Sphelele Mkhulise and Kutlwano Letlhaku as he managed workloads due to their busy schedule.

After this weekend’s clash against Chippa, Sundowns will turn their attention to the Fifa Intercontinental Cup clash against Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli on September 19 at Loftus.

Mosoetsa, who was installed during the week to replace sacked Lehlohonolo Seeema, went with key players including Thabiso Sesane, Relebogile Mokhouane, Selaelo Rasebotja, Cristian Saile and Vincent Pule.

In the opening 15 matches, Sundowns dominated possession but they did not make it count as they wasted many chances through Brayan León, Cassius Mailula, Letlhaku and Antonio van Wyk.

Sundowns were not overly impressive in the first half and Cardoso made his move with Mothobi Mvala making his long-awaited return to replace ineffective Ndamane.

Mosoetsa also played his cards, with attacker Sphesihle Jeza replacing Neo Mokhachane to threaten the Sundowns defence, but the move did not work.

Sundowns finally opened the scoring after 57 minutes when Letlhaku pounced from close range after a thunderous Mokoena shot rebounded off the crossbar with goalkeeper Wandile Mthombeni beaten.

They secured this match when Ndlovu beat Mthombeni with a close-range shot as he took advantage of a defensive mistake by Aphiwe Baliti.

Matthews put the icing on the cake after he was released by Ndlovu in the closing stages as they ensured the three points and Ronwen Williams kept a clean sheet.

TimesLIVE