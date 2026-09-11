BLAST FROM THE PAST | Gibbs blows 90 against flailing Windies

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Herschelle Gibbs knocked an unbeaten 90 from 55 balls as the Proteas chased down 206 to beat the West Indies by eight wickets in a World T20 match at the Wanderers on September 11 2007.

1977 — South African Frew McMillan, having won the men’s double title a few days earlier, adds the US Open mixed doubles crown to his haul alongside Betty Stöve of the Netherlands, who had won the women’s doubles with Martina Navratilova. They beat Americans Billie Jean King and Vitas Gerulaitis 6-2 3-6 6-3 in the final.

1999 — The All Africa Games kick off to a chilly start in Johannesburg as a cold snap reduces the air temperature around the Ellis Park sports precinct — including the open-air swimming venue — to finger-numbing levels. Some 6,000 athletes competed in the nine-day showpiece, with hosts South Africa topping the medals table in the end.

2001 — Zolani Petelo, who had relinquished his IBF strawweight title, is in New York ahead of his shot against legendary Mexican Ricardo Lopez when the city is rocked by the attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Centre. The bout, due to take place a few days later, was postponed by a fortnight.

2001 — Shaun Pollock takes three wickets as South Africa bowl out Zimbabwe for 391. Andy Flower made an unbeaten 199 not out to add to his first-innings 142, before South Africa’s batsmen reach the 78-run target in the 16th over to win the first Test in Harare by nine wickets.

2007 — Herschelle Gibbs hammers an unbeaten 90 from 55 balls and Justin Kemp 46 not out from 22 as the Proteas chase down 206 to beat the West Indies by eight wickets in a World T20 match at the Wanderers. Chris Gayle had scored 117 off 57 balls.

2011 — Springbok scrumhalf Fourie du Preez puts replacement winger Francois Hougaard into the gap to score a crucial late try against Wales in their opening World Cup match in Wellington. Fullback Frans Steyn, who had scored South Africa’s other try early in the match, nailed the conversion from in front of the posts to seal the nail-biting 17-16 victory with 15 minutes remaining. The move between Du Preez and Hougaard was almost an exact replica of the try they had contrived for the Bulls in the Super Rugby final against the Stormers in 2010.

2012 — Bernard Parker scores twice — first in the seventh minute and again in the 88th — as Bafana Bafana beat Mozambique 2-0 in a friendly at Mbombela Stadium. Parker scored five braces for South Africa.

2012 — Susan Benade scores 37 to lift the South African women to 105/6, but they lose the rain-affected first T20 against Bangladesh in Mirpur, chasing a revised target of 73 off 13 overs, by seven wickets.

2016 — Brad Binder wins the San Marino and Rimini’s Coast motorcycle grand prix at Misano Adriatico for his fifth Moto3 victory of the season, putting him within touching distance of the title.

2019 — Cape Town paddler Sean Rice, having turned 30 the month before, reclaims the ICF Canoe ocean racing world title he had won in 2013 as he beats his younger brother Kenny and two-times champion Cory Hill of Australia at St Pierre Quiberon in France. Rice clocked 1hr 27min 44.99sec, more than half a minute ahead of his sibling (1:28:22.25) and Hill (1:28:37.64). Hank McGregor, 41 at the time, was fourth in 1:28:51.96. In the women’s race, South Africa’s reigning world champion from 2017, Hayley Nixon, was pushed into second spot by Danielle McKenzie of New Zealand. Bridgitte Hartley, the Olympic K1,500m bronze medallist from London 2012, was 10th, nine minutes off the pace.

2022 — Marco Jansen finishes with 5/35 as South Africa bowl out England for 158 in the third and final Test at the Oval, a first-innings deficit of 40 runs. South Africa were bowled out for 169 later in the day, with captain Dean Elgar top-scoring with 36.

2023 — Nadine de Klerk takes 4/32 as the South African women dismiss Pakistan for 168 on their way to winning the second ODI in Karachi by six wickets for a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.