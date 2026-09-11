Pirates coach Ouaddou not underestimating Mauritian minnows La Cure Sylvester

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abdeslam Ouaddou, head coach of Orlando Pirates says his team is zoned in to the challenge of facing Mauritian side La Cure Sylvester at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says they will not underestimate Mauritian side La Cure Sylvester at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers host the Indian Ocean island minnows in the second leg of their Champions League preliminary round clash with the tie tantalisingly locked on 0-0.

Abdeslam Ouaddou says he is NOT the one bringing Marumo Gallants players to Pirates.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/fBXtgxsIhF pic.twitter.com/xpkOXtAGei — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 11, 2026

Ouaddou said there are no longer small teams on the continent, as proven by the fact that La Cure Sylvester rose to the occasion at home in the first leg.

To avoid the dreaded penalties or being dumped out of the competition, Pirates will have to push for goals, and Ouaddou said they must keep their shape irrespective of the approach they choose to take.

“It depends on your game model. Sometimes you can attack and still keep the shape to prevent the transitions from the opposition,” he said.

“We have worked on keeping shape and we are prepared. We know how we want to start the game. We know how we want to use the weaknesses of the opponent.

“I have never underestimated an opponent, especially as someone who has played on our continent for 12 to 13 years as an international player.”

Ouaddou added that La Cure Sylvester showed during the first leg in Mauritius that any team can rise to the occasion.

“There are no small teams anymore on the continent. People are able to see and analyse what you do. If you have decent preparation, in two matches you can disturb big teams.

“With motivation and fighting spirit, sometimes you can match the big teams. That’s what they did when we went to Mauritius, but we are prepared.”

In Mauritius, Ouaddou used inexperienced players Sbangani Zulu, Cristian Derbyshire, Simphiwe Selepe, Mthetheleni Mthiyane and Camren Dansin from the start and Neo Rapoo, Kabelo Kgositsile and Bohlale Ngwato from the bench.

I have never underestimated an opponent, especially as someone who has played on our continent for 12 to 13 years as an international player. — Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

“We have a young team, and some of them are discovering the Champions League this season. If you see the team that participated in the Champions League last season and two years ago, we have about seven to eight experienced players that are gone.

“We have to be more aggressive, have more impact and play the type of football with more transitions. It is important to keep the principles of how we want to play, but that depends on the pitch that we play on.

“Sometimes you have to be careful, and in Mauritius we had a turf and we were able to play. Sometimes you must consider the pitch and change the way you want to play.

“Sometimes you will go direct if the conditions of the pitch don’t allow you, but if the conditions allow we will play. In football you cannot be one-dimensional. You must be able to give answers to impact.

“Sometimes you will be simple by making less touches on the ball where it is crowded. It is important to think before receiving the ball because it is important to scan and take information so that you are able to make a good decision.”

TimesLIVE