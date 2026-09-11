SA competitors struggle on opening night of ultimate championships

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Britain's Keely Hodgkinson wins the first women's 800m semifinal at the World Athletics ultimate championships in Budapest on Friday. Prudence Sekgodiso is slightly visible behind the American competitor, Addison Wiley, while Switzerland's Veronica Vancardo recovers from her fall behind the field.

South Africa’s three competitors in the opening session of the inaugural World Athletics ultimate championships in Budapest all failed to advance beyond the semifinals on Friday night.

Commonwealth Games 400m bronze medallist Zakithi Nene, as has happened too frequently this season, faded down the home straight to finish seventh in his semifinal in 45.30sec, one of his slowest times of the season.

He had been in the mix coming off the bend, but he didn’t have enough in the gas tank and slipped backwards quickly.

Botswana’s world champion Collen Kebinatshipi qualified the fastest for Saturday’s final, crossing the line in a comfortable 44.23.

The first four of each semifinal advanced to the final.

Olympic finalist Prudence Sekgodiso, put off when Veronica Vancardo fell in her path in the sprint for the line, finished sixth in her women’s 800m semifinal in 1min 59.66sec.

And Marioné Fourie ended sixth in her 100m hurdles semifinal in 12.84, unable to recover from a slow start.

The only South Africans in action on Saturday are 100m competitors Akani Simbine and Gift Leotlela, with Sinesipho Dambile scheduled to compete in the 200m semifinals on Sunday.