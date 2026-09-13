Usain Bolt amused by ‘Robot beats Bolt’ headlines

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Usain Bolt and David Gill in the stands ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday May 3, 2026.

Most athletes might bristle at seeing their records being broken.

When eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt learned that a robot in China had eclipsed his 100-metres world record by almost a second, he was rather amused by the turn of events.

“It’s just one of those things. I guess that’s where the world is going right now,” the Jamaican said with a laugh and a shrug. “It just made me smile.”

A couple of weeks ago, “Robot beats Bolt” was splashed across headlines after Tiangong Ultra won the 100m final at the second ⁠World Humanoid Robot Games, clocking 8.64 seconds, almost a second faster than Bolt’s 9.58 world-record set in 2009.

The 40-year-old Bolt was in relaxed form as he met reporters in Budapest on the final day of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship, delivering a stream of anecdotes and one-liners that showed why he remains one of athletics’ most magnetic personalities.

Although from the outset, Bolt appeared keen to wrap things up early.

“United is playing right now (versus City in the Manchester derby),” said the lifelong Manchester United supporter. “Very important time.”

Bolt also reflected on his place in sporting history and how he hoped to be remembered, saying his ambition was never simply to dominate athletics, but to transcend it.

“My goal was always to be among the greats in sports,” he said. “That when the conversation is being talked about Muhammad Ali ... and all these greats in different sports, I’m mentioned in that sentence. I’m happy that I’m actually in the conversation.”

Bolt scolded reporters who had suggested at last year’s world championships in Tokyo that he was out of shape.

“First of all, I made a joke and you guys took it out of context. It was everywhere!” he said. “I wasn’t running out of breath walking up the stairs. I was just making a joke. I’m in the best shape of my life, guys.”

His declaration drew laughter around the room.

“Listen, ‘he’s in the best shape of his life’. That’s the headline,” he said laughing before adding that he still works out daily.

Bolt flirted with a football career, but it ended in 2018 after a two-month trial with Australian club Central Coast Mariners, where he scored twice in a friendly on his first start.

But he had no answer for how his name was recently linked to Wythenshawe Vets FC, a Sunday league team in south Manchester that has gained attention for recruiting former Premier League players.

While Wythenshawe’s supposed superstar signing made headlines, Bolt insisted he first learned about it when his longtime agent Ricky Simms contacted him.

“Ricky texted me and said, ‘Are you playing football now?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on’.”

Simms offered his own explanation.

“I think they wanted to have the option if he’s ever in Manchester and wants to play.”

And if any non-league club is still holding out hope of signing the fastest man in history, Bolt sounded in no rush to dust off his boots, preferring instead to keep an eye on Manchester United and enjoy retirement.