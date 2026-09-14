Anneke Bosch backs growth of African cricket rivalry

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Proteas Women batter Anneke Bosch believes the exposure could have a lasting impact on the sport across the continent.

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The series in Zimbabwe could prove to be the beginning of a new rivalry in African women’s cricket, according to Proteas batter Anneke Bosch.

She believes the exposure could have a lasting impact on the sport across the continent.

The SA Women took a 2-0 lead in their five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, winning the opener by six wickets, before a 64-run victory in Sunday’s second match. They need one more win from the remaining three matches to clinch the series, with Tuesday’s third T20I at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

“Yeah, I definitely think it can be a rivalry thing,” Bosch said. “I think it’s amazing for cricket in Africa and the exposure that it’s getting, and younger kids seeing it in different places and just getting to know the game and creating opportunities for them for the future in cricket as well.”

The 31-year-old has responded with back-to-back half-centuries.

“It feels good. I’m happy to get some runs on the board and help the team to get into a good position,” she said.

It was obviously disappointing being out of the side for a while, but happy to be back and yeah, having fun at the moment. We’ll see how it goes. — Anneke Bosch, Proteas batter

Speaking about her return to the national fold, Bosch said it was valuable to contribute runs towards a winning cause.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to play for South Africa again. It was obviously disappointing being out of the side for a while, but happy to be back and yeah, having fun at the moment. We’ll see how it goes,” she said.

“I’ve been putting in the work, and I’m glad to see it’s been paying off at the moment. But yeah, I think just the way you approach a game and the processes that you take or that you have are way more important than actually the skills at some point.”

That mindset will be important on Tuesday as South Africa look to wrap up the series. Bosch said she is pleased with the way she responded to her first half-century, rather than allowing the performance to affect her approach in the second match.

“I think today just sticking to the same mentality and processes as the previous game,” she said.

“I think sometimes coming off a nice innings you can sometimes get ahead of yourself in the next one and try to do too much. So I’m happy that I stayed calm and just watched the ball again and reacted to whatever came.”

With several senior players rested for the tour, Bosch also believes the series is providing valuable opportunities for the next generation of Proteas.

“I think it’s really good for the young ones to come in and learn. With some of our players not being here, I think it’s a great opportunity for them to come in and learn as much as they can and use the opportunities that they have.”

The Herald