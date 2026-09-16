BLAST FROM THE PAST | Dark days for the Boks as the All Blacks run riot

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Springboks lick their wounds after their loss to New Zealand in Auckland, September 16 2017, their worst defeat in history. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

1962 — Gordon Forbes downs grand slam champ Rod Laver of Australia 7-5 6-3 4-6 8-6 to win the Tuscaloosa invitation tournament in Alabama. Forbes, who beat American Whitney Reed in the semifinals, teamed up with Laver, who had won all four grand slam titles that year, to win the doubles title, defeating Americans Ed Rubinoff and Ned Neely 6-3 10-8 in the final.

2005 — Former three-time world champion Mzukisi Sikali is murdered for his cellphone after leaving a shebeen in his home KwaNobuhle township outside Uitenhage. Two young assailants stabbed him in the chest multiple times while he was talking on the phone. Sikali managed to walk a few hundred metres before collapsing and dying outside a school where he had once spent time boxing as a young kid.

2007 — Albie Morkel hits 43 off 20 balls as the Proteas, on 154/8, beat England by 19 runs in a World T20 group match at Newlands.

2017 — The Springboks suffer their worst defeat in history, failing to score a point as the All Blacks run riot 57-0 in a Rugby Championship contest at North Harbour Stadium. The Kiwis crossed for eight tries without any reply from the Eben Etzebeth-captained visitors.

2018 — Sune Luus scores 58 and Marizanne Kapp takes 3/14 as the South African women, totalling 201/9, beat the West Indies by 40 runs in the first ODI in Bridgetown.

2021 — Mignon du Preez scores an unbeaten 65 as the South African women, totalling 185/6, beat the West Indies by 35 runs in the fourth ODI at North Sound for a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Dane van Niekerk took 3/23.

2024 — Tazmin Brits scores an unbeaten 56 to help the South African women to 132/4 on their way to beating Pakistan by 10 runs in the opening T20 in Multan.

2025 — Marizanne Kapp scores an unbeaten 121 and Tazmin Brits 101 not out as the Proteas, needing 256, beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the opening ODI in Lahore.