Australia’s Smith still has flashbacks to aftermath of ball-tampering scandal

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Former Australia captain Steve Smith believes he was 'thrown to the wolves' after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Picture:

Former Australia captain Steve Smith believes he was “thrown to the wolves” after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and says he still gets flashbacks to his exit from South Africa and arrival back home when he ​hears the sound of camera shutters.

Smith was sacked as captain and banned from the elite game ‌for a year by Cricket Australia after being found to be part of a plan to rough up the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

The incident made headlines around the world and Smith was ​mobbed by media as he departed South Africa and again on his arrival in Sydney, where he ​broke down in tears at a press conference at Kingsford-Smith airport.

“I felt like I was ⁠kind of thrown to the wolves through (Johannesburg) airport.

I didn’t have any support there at all,” the 37-year-old ​told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph ahead of his return next month to play Test cricket in South Africa for the ​first time since the scandal.

“(The press conference) was a traumatic experience in my life and I still get little flashbacks, when I hear a camera and flashes, I relive it in a way ... They’re intertwined in a way.”

The incident made headlines around the world and Smith was ​mobbed by media as he departed South Africa and again on his arrival in Sydney, where he ​broke down in tears at a press conference at Kingsford-Smith airport.

(The press conference) was a traumatic experience in my life and I still get little flashbacks, when I hear a camera and flashes, I relive it in a way ... They’re intertwined in a way. — Former Australia captain Steve Smith

“I felt like I was ⁠kind of thrown to the wolves through (Johannesburg) airport.

I didn’t have any support there at all,” the 37-year-old ​told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph ahead of his return next month to play test cricket in South Africa for the ​first time since the scandal.

“(The press conference) was a traumatic experience in my life and I still get little flashbacks, when I hear a camera and flashes, I relive it in a way ... They’re intertwined in a way.”

After being made Test vice-captain for the ​2021-22 Ashes series, ⁠Smith has led the side on several occasions in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Smith said he was looking forward to playing Test cricket in South Africa again when the three-match series begins in Durban on October 9.

“I’m actually excited to ⁠go back,” ​Smith said.

“Obviously things didn’t end so well last time I was ​there. I think since that moment I’ve, you know, experienced a lot, grown a lot as a person, as a player, matured a lot, ​chilled out a lot on the field, and more mellow for sure ...”

Reuters