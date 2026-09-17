Chaine and Zwane for Bafana captaincy, Pitso reveals

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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and Mamelodi Sundowns stalwart Themba Zwane will be among his captains, insisting he doesn’t believe in only having one captain.

Mosimane announced the first official squad of his second stint in charge of the national team at Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday.

Bafana face Guinea and Eritrea in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers at Orlando Stadium and away on September 26 and 30 respectively.

The team has also lined up a friendly against Egypt in Cairo on October 4, which prompted Mosimane to call up 30 players.

Under Mosimane’s predecessor, Hugo Broos, Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the sole skipper.

Mosimane has made it clear that he won’t have only one skipper, confirming Chaine and Zwane as two of his captains, and stating that Williams would also be on the committee.

I don’t believe in one captain because if you are injured and not there [it’s an issue] — Pitso Mosimane, Bafana coach

“Captains? I don’t know. I believe in leadership in many ways, so we won’t have one captain. We will have a few captains. I will sometimes choose the captain of the day because if [Kylian] Mbappé is the captain [of France], I think we can also have a young captain,” Mosimane said.

“A captain doesn’t have to be a player because he’s 38, 35. Themba Zwane is one of my captains, so we need young captains, we need young boys to lead and learn.

“I don’t believe in one captain because if you are injured and not there [it’s an issue]. The captain must always be playing, right? If you stay with one captain, you can’t call the other one.

“There are a lot of players who have good leadership [skills]. Chaine is going to be one of the captains; the same as Ronwen, he will also remain my captain. Let’s go for it, let’s open up this thing.”

Mosimane said his goalkeeper coach would be announced in due course, but refused to speak about the players who did not make the final list.

Final squad:

Keepers: Williams, Ricardo Goss (both Sundowns), Chaine (Pirates)

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Fawaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Khulumani Ndamane (all Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover), Lebone Seema, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele (all Pirates), Samkelo Kabini (Molde), Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (both Sundowns), Lebohang Maboe (Chiefs), Yaya Sithole (Tondela), Brookley Poggenpoel (Durban)

Forwards: Zwane, Iqraam Rayners, Cassius Mailula, Tashreeq Matthews (all Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (USG), Thapelo Maseko (Copenhagen), Luther Singh (Limassol), Shandre Campbell (Kortrijk), Yanela Mbuthuma, Oswin Appollis (both Pirates), Puso Dithejane (Chicago)

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