Coach Mosimane names Mbuthuma and Mailula in Afcon qualifiers squad

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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has named his squad for friendly matches against Guinea and Eritrea. Picture:

New Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has named his first squad of 30 men as he aims to qualify for the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which will be jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania in 2027.

This is Mosimane’s second stint as a Bafana mentor, after he first coached the South African senior national side between 2010 and 2012. He comes with immense experience, having won the Caf Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns once and African giants Al Ahly, of Egypt, twice.

Mosimane included players Fawaaz Basadien, Lebone Seema, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Yanela Mbuthuma, Cassius Mailula, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Luther Singh and Shandre Campbell.

Bafana’s first match under Mosimane will be an Afcon 2027 qualifier against Guinea on Saturday September 26 at Orlando Amstel Arena, with the second qualifier coming four days later against Eritrea, in Egypt.

Bafana will wrap up their international week with a friendly against Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on October 4.

Bafana Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Samukele Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema, Nkosinathi Sibisi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Lebohang Maboe, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners, Yanela Mbuthuma, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Luther Singh, Shandre Campbell

TimesLIVE