‘Street-brawling’ Steve Mkasi resigns as KZNA president

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Steve Mkasi, seen here at the Durban International Marathon launch in 2024, has stepped aside as president of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics pending an investigation into a street fight he was involved in.

Steve Mkasi, the KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president who was suspended pending an investigation into a street brawl, has resigned.

Mkasi issued a statement on Wednesday night saying he was stepping aside with a “clear conscience”, adding he had inherited an association in financial distress when he was appointed to take over in 2018 as part of an interim team.

Mkasi was subjected to a disciplinary hearing after a video of him grappling with an athlete surfaced.

TimesLIVE