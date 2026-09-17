‘Street-brawling’ Steve Mkasi resigns as KZNA president

Steve Mkasi, the KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president who was suspended pending an investigation into a street brawl, has resigned.
Mkasi issued a statement on Wednesday night saying he was stepping aside with a “clear conscience”, adding he had inherited an association in financial distress when he was appointed to take over in 2018 as part of an interim team.
Mkasi was subjected to a disciplinary hearing after a video of him grappling with an athlete surfaced.
TimesLIVE
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