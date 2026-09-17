Sport

‘Street-brawling’ Steve Mkasi resigns as KZNA president

He stepped down after video of altercation circulated

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Steve Mkasi, seen here at the Durban International Marathon launch in 2024, has stepped aside as president of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics pending an investigation into a street fight he was involved in. (Darren Stewart)

Steve Mkasi, the KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president who was suspended pending an investigation into a street brawl, has resigned.

Mkasi issued a statement on Wednesday night saying he was stepping aside with a “clear conscience”, adding he had inherited an association in financial distress when he was appointed to take over in 2018 as part of an interim team.

Mkasi was subjected to a disciplinary hearing after a video of him grappling with an athlete surfaced.

TimesLIVE


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