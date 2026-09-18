Al-Ahli coach Pušić says clash against Sundowns will be about small margins

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Al Ahli coach Marino Pušić jokes with one of his players before training at Loftus. Picture:

Al-Ahli have been inconsistent in the past few weeks, but coach Marino Pušić is not losing sleep over that as they prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns in their Fifa Intercontinental clash at Loftus on Saturday.

During this period, they suffered three losses, one draw and managed only two wins as they languish in the middle of the Saudi Pro League.

This is in contrast to the impressive run of Sundowns who won five and drew one to move to the top of the log and secure a place in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates next month.

The Saudi Arabia side go into the clash determined to continue their run towards their first global title, having advanced to this stage with a win over Auckland FC.

This match will declare the winner of the African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

“Those recent few games tell nothing because every game has its own story,” said Pušić as they wrapped up their preparations at Loftus on Friday afternoon.

Al Ahli coach Marino Pušić ahead of FIFA Intercontinental clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.



WATCH pre-match interview ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/BJRQOWwSCt pic.twitter.com/tI8rGpnzG5 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 18, 2026

“Finals are finals, they are special games and are decided by details and that will be the case tomorrow. We are playing against a good team, but we have analysed them as well.

“We have a lot of respect for them as Champions of Africa. But at the same time, we are the champions of Asia and we are also a good football-playing team.

“It is going to be an interesting confrontation and our results before this game don’t count at all.”

Pušić added that Sundowns play attractive football.

“They are a team that has been playing for a long time together and you can see that in everything they do during games.

It is going to be an interesting confrontation and our results before this game don’t count at all. — Al Ahli coach Marino Pušić

“They are not only playing together for their club but also for the national team. They are a team with playmaking style, which makes them very good and attractive to watch and that is the interesting part to see tomorrow.

“They are the best team on the continent and that’s not for nothing because they have quality.”

Pušić said they have done a lot of work on Sundowns and know what they are up against.

“About information, we live in the open world and everything is there for everybody to see. You can be sure that we now have enough information about them, but those things are not decisive before the game.

“Decisive things will be during the game and dealing with certain things for both teams and that will be interesting to see.”

TimesLIVE