Sundowns coach Cardoso says his players will be tested to the limit by Al Ahli

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called on his players to push themselves to the limit when they take on Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia in a Fifa Intercontinental Cup clash.

The African champions host their Asian counterparts in what is expected to be a packed Loftus on Saturday (3pm), with both teams looking to go further in the competition.

Speaking at their base at Chloorkop on Friday morning as they wrapped up their preparations, Cardoso said he is expecting a tough match of international standard.

“Everybody understands that this match goes beyond the Fifa Club World Cup,” he said.

“This is not a democratic competition where you have a lot of teams playing. This is a high level where Sundowns have put their name and we should all be proud.

Miguel Cardoso ahead of FIFA Intercontinental clash against Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia.



WATCH pre-match interview➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/2brs4Rm29X pic.twitter.com/RfbCUZLyrd — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 18, 2026

“It is a moment for South Africa to be united and enjoy. The African champions have earned the right to be at this level, and as a club we are proud and privileged to play at this level.

“We don’t just want to participate but we want to compete on the highest level that we can. It is a good opportunity to push ourselves to the limit, and what we should expect will be according to the level that we put in our performance.”

Al Ahli have transformed since the last edition of the competition with the departures of Matthias Jaissle, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie and the arrival of Marino Pusic and other star players.

“Al Ahli is a team that is a powerhouse, but budgets don’t play. As soon as the referee blows the whistle, what is going to speak for the result is the effort both teams are going to put [in].

“We need to be 100% focused; 99% will not be enough because these players can decide a game with one situation. We experienced that when we played Al Hilal during pre-season in Austria,” the Sundowns mentor said.

We need to be strong, resilient and the people on the stands to cheer us and bring extra energy so that we can be pushed to the limit throughout the match. — Miguel Cardoso

“It was a match where we were good and we played well. I know people did not see that match, but we suffered two goals from counterattacks. We need to control everything that is going to happen on the pitch.

“We need to be strong, resilient and the people on the stands to cheer us and bring extra energy so that we can be pushed to the limit throughout the match.”

Cardoso said they understand the responsibility they carry as a team.

“We know that we are not just representing the club, but the continent. That is why we feel pushed forward to do well. People should be proud of the moment, but we must finish with the sensation that we are competing on the highest level.

“When you compete with teams like these on the highest level, the result can come anyway. We understand the strength that should be behind us and the responsibility that we have on our shoulders.”

TimesLIVE