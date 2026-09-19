Sport

Caf president Motsepe visits Tanzania and Kenya as part of Afcon preparations

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Caf president Patrice Motsepe visited Kenya, where he reviewed progress for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Picture: (BackpagePix)

Preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania (Pamoja) are taking shape with Caf president Patrice Motsepe visiting East Africa to check progress.

Motsepe on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, in Dar es Salaam, and the next day he travelled to Kenya to meet President William Ruto in Nairobi.

During the Tanzanian visit, Motsepe conveyed his condolences to Saluhu Hassan after the death of her husband and visited the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam to review progress.

Suluhu Hassan re-affirmed the commitment of the government of Tanzania to delivering a successful tournament in a soccer-mad country which is home to some big clubs, including Simba SC, Young Africans SC and Azam FC.

Yanga and Simba are Tanzania’s representatives in this season’s Champions League, and they have progressed to the next round of the qualifiers.

In Nairobi, the meeting between Motsepe and Ruto included a delegation from Caf, the Kenyan government, Kenyan football leadership, and the tournament’s local organising committee.

“On our part, we assured Caf that we are committed to hosting a successful event. Everything is therefore being done to make sure that all the necessary infrastructure is ready on time and at the required standard.

“We are committed to showcasing a classic football bonanza for Africa and the world. Kenyans will display their love, passion and talent for the game during the tournament,” said Ruto.

TimesLIVE


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