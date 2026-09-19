SA records for Tayla Kavanagh and Tshepo Tshite at world champs

Tayla Kavanagh ended fourth in the women’s 5km at the World Athletics road-running championships in Copenhagen on Saturday, claiming the first South African record of her career in the process.
The 25-year-old clocked 14min 51sec to finish one second behind third-placed Australian Rose Davies, who achieved the 5,000m-10,000m double at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Ethiopian Likina Amebaw, winner of the women’s 5,000m at the ultimate world championships in Budapest last weekend, won in 14:41 ahead of Caroline Gitonga of Kenya in 14:48.
Kavanagh’s effort improved on the 15:10 best time set by Elana Meyer in the US in 1994.
Tshepo Tshite ended 10th in the men’s road mile in a 3:55.66 South African record.
In the men’s 5km race Maxime Chaumeton finished 10th in 13:13, slightly outside his own 13:06 national mark.
Karabo More was 15th in the women’s mile in 4:33.27, not far off Dominique Scott’s 4:32.71 record from 2019.
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