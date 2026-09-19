SA records for Tayla Kavanagh and Tshepo Tshite at world champs

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Tshepo Tshite, seen here winning the men's 10,000m at the national championships in 2018, broke the South African road mile record in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Tayla Kavanagh ended fourth in the women’s 5km at the World Athletics road-running championships in Copenhagen on Saturday, claiming the first South African record of her career in the process.

The 25-year-old clocked 14min 51sec to finish one second behind third-placed Australian Rose Davies, who achieved the 5,000m-10,000m double at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Ethiopian Likina Amebaw, winner of the women’s 5,000m at the ultimate world championships in Budapest last weekend, won in 14:41 ahead of Caroline Gitonga of Kenya in 14:48.

Kavanagh’s effort improved on the 15:10 best time set by Elana Meyer in the US in 1994.

Tshepo Tshite ended 10th in the men’s road mile in a 3:55.66 South African record.

In the men’s 5km race Maxime Chaumeton finished 10th in 13:13, slightly outside his own 13:06 national mark.

Karabo More was 15th in the women’s mile in 4:33.27, not far off Dominique Scott’s 4:32.71 record from 2019.