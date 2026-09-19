Young guns show Proteas Women have fully loaded future

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The performances of Karabo Meso, 18, and Miane Smit, 21, could not have been more timely for the Proteas Women.

Laura Wolvaardt led a youthful squad on the tour to Zimbabwe and, along with team coach Mandla Mashimbyi, made no secret that she was looking to the future.

It’s a great opportunity for me and Mandla to see what’s knocking on the door for the South African team. It will be awesome to see those youngsters express themselves. — Laura Wolvaardt

“It’s a great opportunity for me and Mandla to see what’s knocking on the door for the South African team. It will be awesome to see those youngsters express themselves,” she said ahead of the tour.

In yesterday’s 14-run victory, which wrapped up a 5-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against their neighbours, there was another illustration of the Proteas’ burgeoning talent, this time with the ball.

Nthabiseng Nini with 3/19 and Caitlin Wyngaard 1/18 showed good control and composure during Zimbabwe’s run chase, when the hosts looked on course for victory.

It was Wyngaard, who, like Nini, made her debut at the start of the series, who bowled Chipo Mogeri to end an 81-run third-wicket partnership with the impressive Kelis Ndhlovu, who scored 38. Nini then dismissed Sharne Mayers and Josephine Nkomo as the home team stumbled in the final five overs.

Earlier, Kayla Reyneke top-scored with an unbeaten 34 and Smit made 30 as the Proteas limped to 164/5. The experienced Anneke Bosch, who had opened earlier in the series but, like Wolvaardt, shifted to the middle order yesterday, made an important 33 off 27 balls after her side experienced a mid-innings wobble.

But this series was about the youngsters for the Proteas, and for the most part, they matched expectations.

Meso, a star at school level who has long been tipped for a bright future, made a stellar half-century in the third match of the five-game T20 series against Zimbabwe, sharing a 173-run partnership with her captain in the process.

Smit, who made her international debut in both formats last year, scored a maiden T20 century in the fourth game on Thursday, facing only 59 balls in doing so. Like Meso, she also shared a crucial partnership with a more experienced teammate, Bosch, putting on 74 for the first wicket.

More established players such as Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk and Marizanne Kapp were involved in the final of the Caribbean Premier League last week. That quartet was also part of the T20 World Cup earlier this year, where South Africa struggled before losing heavily to England in the semifinal.

The Proteas had targeted the tournament after making progress at ICC events over the previous four years, qualifying for back-to-back finals in the T20 format and then reaching the ODI final in India last year.

But this year’s World Cup highlighted for both Wolvaardt and Mashimbyi the importance of accelerating player development to create depth and, consequently, greater competition for places in the national team.

Like the men, the women’s team also faces a busy home season, with high-profile assignments against 50-over World Cup holders India and this year’s T20 World Cup champions Australia. Both of those series feature Test matches, a format the Proteas rarely experience, although in the last four years they have played four times, including one each in India and in Australia.

The absence of a domestic first-class system for women means Mashimbyi has to give young players such as Smit, Meso, 18-year-old Jae-Leigh Filander, and 20-year-olds Nini and Luyanda Nzuza as many opportunities as possible at the international level.

“It gives them more information on how everything works and how we operate on the field,” Wolvaardt said.