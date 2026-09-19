Zverev gives Germany Davis Cup lead

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Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his US Open round-of-16 match against Italy's Luciano Darderi on September 7 2026.

Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead over Croatia in the last qualifying round for the Davis Cup Final 8 by beating Matej Dodig 6-4, 7-6 (3) yesterday.

It was Zverev’s first match since winning the US Open final last weekend against American Ben Shelton. That came after the 29-year-old Zverev won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open in June.

The second-ranked Zverev, who had 15 aces, dominated on the indoor hardcourt in Halle, Germany, with Dodig having no break-point chances.

Germany’s Daniel Altmaier was to play Croatia’s Dino Prizmic in the second singles match later yesterday.

Doubles and reverse singles are scheduled for today in the best-of-five match series. The winning team advances to the Final 8 in Bologna, Italy, in November, in a format that was introduced in 2022.

American pair Christian Harrison and Austin Krajicek made it 2-1 against the Czech Republic after winning their doubles match over Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Riki 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Austria made the Final 8 after Jurji Rodionov beat Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 7-6, 6-3 to build an insurmountable 3-1 advantage. Austria also won the doubles match on the outdoor clay in Vienna, a day after it split the opening single matches with Belgium.

South Korea makes history

South Korea earlier became the first Asian nation to reach the Final 8 after clinching its match against India 3-1. The South Koreans came from a set down in both singles matches on Friday to lead 2-0.

It lost the opening doubles yesterday, but Soonwoo Kwan beat Sumit Nagal 6-1, 6-2 in the first reverse singles.

Meanwhile, Shelton will have a chance to seal the series in Prague when he plays Jakub Mensik a day after he lost to Jiri Lehecka and allowed the Czechs to level the score at 1-1. The US Open finalist struggled to dominate with his serve and was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by 24th-ranked Lehecka on Friday, as the Czech Republic drew level 1-1 with the US in the last qualifying round.

Lehecka broke Shelton’s serve early in each set on the indoor hard court at Prague’s O2 Arena.

Shelton, who is up to a career-high No 4 in the rankings after his US Open run, dropped to 0-3 for his career in the Davis Cup. In his only previous action in the competition, he lost both singles and doubles matches (with partner Tommy Paul) as the US was beaten by Australia in the 2024 quarterfinals.

Earlier, Learner Tien beat Mensik 6-2, 6-4 in his Davis Cup debut to give the 32-time champion Americans a 1-0 lead. Tien had only 15 unforced errors to Mensik’s 34.

Austria and Belgium were tied 1-1.

AP