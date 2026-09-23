Amajita progress to Cosafa U20 semis after win over Eswatini

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South Africa's Kamohelo Marelese is challenged by Mnelisi Bingo of Eswatini during their Cosafa U20 Championship game at ABB Stadium in Matola, Mozambique, on Wednesday. Picture:

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South Africa’s U20 football side progressed to the semifinals of the Cosafa Championships with a 2-0 win over Eswatini at the ABB Stadium in Matola, Mozambique, on Wednesday afternoon.

Coach Raymond Mdaka’s Amajita finished top of Group B with nine points from three matches in which they scored seven goals and conceded none.

The finalists will automatically take part in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana next year.

Amajita opened the scoring after 25 minutes through Manelis Mazibuko after being rewarded for their persistence against the Eswatini defence.

The goal injected urgency into their work and they increased their lead after 33 minutes through a goal by defender Milimo Nalumango.

Mdaka made six changes to the squad that beat Angola on Monday, with Nalumango, Sanele Simelane, Joshua Taylor, Kgomotso Madiba, Will Henson and Ukhonaye Magele being given starting places.

Takalani Mazhamba, Egan Freese, Cayden Fortune, Lazola Maku and Mazibuko were the only survivors from the Angola clash.

TimesLIVE