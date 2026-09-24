Bavuma tells SA men to take responsibility for protecting women

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Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has added his voice to those calling for the country's men to show more respect and care for South African women. Picture:

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has called on South Africa’s men to shift their mindsets as gender-based violence (GBV) continues to be a blight on the country.

Speaking ahead of his team’s three match One-Day International series against Australia, Bavuma expressed concern about the fear with which South African women live on a daily basis.

“It is very disturbing where we find ourselves as a country. GBV has been a topic in the country, it was declared a crisis,” he said. “It was quite sad to see there are people out there who feel [they have] a level of control over other people’s lives.”

Speaking out on Wednesday, Bavuma echoed similar sentiments to that of his close friend and rugby counterpart Siya Kolisi earlier in the week.

“The men of our country need to acknowledge and accept we are the problem and we need help. We need help urgently because without asking for help, this will continue,” Kolisi said in a video posted on his Instagram page.

“GBV in our country has been going on for far too long. We can’t just sit back and act like nothing is happening.”

Bavuma said: “We have to shift the mindsets of individuals who have no care for other lives. Part of the conversation is for men to play a bigger part as providers but also protectors of our females.”

South Africa has battled a wave of violence against women dating back many years, and despite awareness campaigns, indabas and specialised police units, women continue to live in fear.

The bodies of nine women were recently found in parts of Ekurhuleni.

The arrest on Monday of former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya — who was charged with raping an 18-year-old woman, people trafficking, promoting the sexual grooming of a child and two counts of grooming a child — underlined the daily nightmare women in South Africa face.

Bavuma joined Kolisi in demanding better leadership from the government.

“I’ve called for conversations to continue happening. I would like to be part of those conversations. But there has to be systematic change.

“The guys at the top will have to be brave in making decisions that can shift the mindsets of those people who feel they can do as they please.”

TimesLIVE