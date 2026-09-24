Top SA boxers tip Malajika to dispose of Tsuboi

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Back row from left: successful boxing manager Brian Mitchell and respected boxing tutor Manny Fernandes. Seated from left is IBO junior bantamweight reigning world champ Ricardo Malajika and current WBC world champ Siyakholwa Kuse. PIC: james@picturespro.co.za

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Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini and Jackson “M3″ Chauke have deep trust and confidence in Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika’s boxing abilities.

They have tipped him to emerge victorious from what they believe will be a tough assignment against Japanese, Tomoya Tsuboi in Japan on Saturday.

The fight will will be live on SuperSport from 10am.

Cafu, Dlamini and Chauke are not surprised that international experts have tipped three-fight novice, Tsuboi, to win. “That is too obvious and surely Ricardo went there knowing he will be up against such,” said Cafu

Cafu left Japanese fans in tears in 2024 after defeating Kosei Tanaka for the WBO junior bantamweight belt in Japan.

Cafu entered the fight as a significant underdog, with some sportsbooks placing his odds as high as 8-1 against him.

“He just needs to be composed and not worry about noise,” said Cafu, who was with trainers Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, Bernie Pailman, Shannon Strydom and promoter Larry Wainstein when he won.

Malajika is the reigning IBO world champ with four successful defences. The former IBO flyweight holder has 17 victories and two losses.

Dlamini, who is Cafu’s gymmate, said: “I think with preparations (they sparred against each other), getting sparring from different boxers, applied in the fight, Ricardo will win.”

Dlamini secured a massive upset split point decision win against Tomoki Kameda in Japan on October 7 2023.

Chauke - who was a dark horse against Quaise Khademi for the IBO flyweight title fight in England in 2024 - said: “I saw small clips of his opponent ...he is a good boxer but Ricardo has got height advantage, experience and good movements.”

Chauke, who had trainers Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe in his corner, added: “With trainer Manny Fernandes in his corner that is also a plus ... Manny has been around and has produced world champs.”

Fernandes had produced formidable world champions. Just recently, he guided Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse to winning the WBC mini flyweight belt.

Managed by Mitchell, Kuse is the first boxer from the Eastern Cape to win the WBC belt.

Fernandes will be assisted in the corner on Saturday by Malajika’s manager Brian Mitchell, whose fighter will compete for a major world title on the 40th anniversary of his own (Mitchell’s) legendary victory.

Mitchell won the WBA junior lightweight world title on September 27 1986 by defeating Alfredo Layne at Sun City.

Sowetan