ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates legend Moloi doesn’t understand why players stand on the ball

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The topic of showboating is again in the spotlight after Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou recently expressed dissatisfaction with some of his players for overdoing it with the ball.

After the league win against Marumo Gallants in Rustenburg last weekend, Ouaddou reiterated his dislike of players overelaborating on the ball and said he is not here to coach the Harlem Globetrotters.

He was not impressed when youngster Mpho Padime showed skills towards the closing stages of the Gallants win, and Pirates legend Tebogo Moloi agrees with him that there is no need to overelaborate.

“There is a place and time to do that [stand on top of the ball]; it is definitely not at this level. I still want to sit with them [players] and say, ‘Why must you stand on top of the ball?’

“Do what you want to do, but do it correctly; let it have the end product,” said Moloi.

TimesLIVE