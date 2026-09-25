BLAST FROM THE PAST | Brad Binder takes the 250cc Moto3 crown

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Brad Binder finished second at the Aragon motorcycle grand prix to win the 250cc Moto3 crown with four rounds of the season still to go. Picture:

1937 — Centre Louis Brabow scores two tries as the Springboks rip through the Kiwis 17-6 to win the deciding third Test at Eden Park in Auckland to achieve their only series victory in New Zealand. South Africa scored five tries in all, with wingers Freddy Turner and DO Williams and eighthman Ferdie Bergh also dotting down. Bergh’s try was the seventh of his career, making him the country’s top try-scorer in Tests, one ahead of Boetie McHardy. Fullback Gerry Brand managed one conversion. New Zealand replied with two penalties by flyhalf David Trevathan. The hosts won the first Test with the visitors taking the second. South Africa has lost all four subsequent tours to New Zealand. Back then, that was only the third series between these two teams, and the previous two — in New Zealand in 1921 and in South Africa in 1928 — had ended drawn.

1960 — Terry Sullivan becomes the first South African-born athlete to break the four-minute mile as he clocks 3min 59.9sec finishing second behind Australian legend Herb Elliott in Dublin. Sullivan, who competed for Rhodesia, nearly beat Elliott over the mile in London 10 days earlier, moving into a six-yard lead on the final lap. But the Australian fought back over the final 200 yards to take the win. Elliott, the 1,500m Olympic champion in Rome that year, was beaten only once over 1,500m and never lost a mile race.

1981 — Just 30 spectators watch the Springboks thump the US 38-7 at the Owl Creek Polo field in Glenville. The visitors scored eight tries in all, with right winger Ray Mordt bagging a hat trick and Gerrie Germishuys on the left dotting down twice. That was the last time the Boks played a match outside South Africa for 11 years.

1999 — Lehlohonolo Ledwaba stops Colombian Edison Diaz in the fifth round in Temecula, California, as he defends his IBF junior-featherweight title for the first time.

2000 — Frantz Kruger wins Olympic bronze in the men’s discus as he throws a 68.19m South African record at the Sydney Games. He threw the distance on his third attempt, but even the 68.06 he managed on his fourth go would have got him to the podium. Virgilijus Alekna of Lithuania won with 69.30 ahead of German Lars Riedel (68.50).

2002 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 116 and Jacques Kallis 97, but it’s not enough as the Proteas fall short by 10 runs against India in their ICC Champions Trophy semifinal in Colombo. Chasing 262 to win, Gibbs and Kallis put on 178 for the second wicket before Gibbs retired hurt. The rest of South Africa’s line-up failed, with only Lance Klusener (14) and Mark Boucher (10) reaching double figures as they ended on 251/6.

2010 — Leonard Jenkins takes bronze in the K1 marathon at the ICF Canoe world championships in Banyoles, Spain.

2011 — Natalie Grandin and her Czech partner Vladimira Uhlirova down Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan and Vera Dushevina of Russia 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 for the women’s doubles title at the Korea Open in Seoul.

2016 — Temba Bavuma scores 113 to help engineer South Africa’s 206-run win over Ireland in a one-off ODI at Benoni. The Proteas posted 354/5 and then bowled out the visitors for 148, JP Duminy taking 4/16.

2016 — Brad Binder finishes second at the Aragon motorcycle grand prix to win the 250cc Moto3 crown with four rounds of the season still to go. The win made him South Africa’s third motorcycling world champion after Kork Ballington (250cc and 350cc) in 1978 and 1979 and Jon Ekerold (350cc) in 1980.

2021 — Sbu Nkosi scores South Africa’s only try as they go down 17-19 to New Zealand in a Rugby Championship match at North Queensland Stadium.

2023 — Jewellery designer Angela Yeung becomes the first South African to reach the true 8,163m summit of Mount Manaslu, the eighth-tallest mountain in the world. For years climbers had stopped at a false summit, about 25-feet lower, before the issue was settled in 2021 with the help of a drone. Yeung, climbing for her Impilo Collection Foundation, had to be airlifted off the mountain at 6,400m after twisting her ankle at camp four. She pressed on for 10 hours to get to camp two before realising she was unable to go on.