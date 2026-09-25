Boks have big respect for dangerous Aussie side, says Vermeulen

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Andre Esterhuizen will lead the Springboks against Australia in one-off Test match in Perth. Picture:

Making wholesale changes to their starting line-up was not a sign of disrespect for a dangerous Australian side who will pose a significant threat to the Springboks’ hopes of victory in a one-off rugby Test in Perth on Sunday, assistant coach Duane Vermeulen said.

The former Bok No 8 rubbed out suggestions an over-confident South African team would lower their guard and throw the ball around to have some fun after four high-intensity Tests against the All Blacks.

He said the Boks, who have made 13 changes to their starting team, were well prepared for the showdown and the players knew what their roles would be at the Optus Stadium (kickoff 11.45am South African time).

“No one plays this game to lose, so anyone who talks about losing is making a strange statement,” Vermeulen said.

“The big thing is that Australia had a good opportunity with Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series to prepare for the Boks.

“After this match, they play the Bledisloe Cup against New Zealand, so they’ve had a nice chance to take a good look at both teams and work out how they want to play against us, and also the Kiwis.

“They’ll definitely go into this game with a proper plan.

“From our side, we’ve just come off the Greatest Rivalry series and yes, we are making a few changes, but the guys understand their roles, so everyone knows exactly what to do and when.

“At the beginning of the year, head coach Rassie Erasmus said everyone would get an opportunity to play, and this is a testament to him staying true to his word, so hopefully the guys take the opportunity and show us what they’ve got.”

Duane Vermeulen. Picture: (STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES)

Vermeulen poured cold water on suggestions that the Boks would fall flat after facing the All Blacks.

“That may be your perspective, but it’s not as if we go into a Wallabies Test and say, ‘Let’s just throw the ball around and have fun because it’s not the All Blacks.’

“They are a tier-one nation, a team on the rise, and they are playing really well, so we’ve been preparing hard.

“The time since the Baltimore Test was not a break.

“It was a case of giving the guys time to run through their plays and understand their roles.

“They will be up for it, and we are looking forward to it as well.

“The big thing about the Australian side is that they are really quick at the breakdown.

“They have some good poachers in their squad, and their scrum poses a different threat to that of New Zealand.

“We haven’t faced their lineout and maul this year, and they have been doing really well.

“It’s a different set-up under new coach Les Kiss and we’ll have a game on our hands come Sunday.

“They will be well prepared and we will not underestimate them.”

Erasmus says aggressive No 8 Marco van Staden will have a key role to play in what is expected to be a titanic battle for supremacy at the breakdown.

The innovative Bok coach could have a few surprises up his sleeve for a dangerous Australian side.

Malcolm Marx, who has been named on the bench, could slot in on the flank for the Boks in a battle for tactical ascendancy between Erasmus and his Australian counterpart, Kiss.

Erasmus is keen to lay down a marker against the Wallabies ahead of the 2027 World Cup, which is being held in Australia.

“I think the breakdown battle is going to be massive, and Marco will have a massive impact there,” Erasmus said.

“Like Fraser McReight and the guys in their team, there are certainly guys who can disrupt a defensive breakdown.

“They’re really good at that and hopefully Marco can help sort that out for us.

“We’re sure the guys who are going to start are going to be a little bit energetic as they haven’t played for a while.

“There might be some combination hiccups.”

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