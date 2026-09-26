Bafana goalkeeper Williams says they must win their home games

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Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has highlighted the importance of starting their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign with a win against Guinea at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Williams, who is one of coach Pitso Mosimane’s captains, said they learnt over the past few years about the importance of being dominant at home during qualifiers.

“We know how important it is during qualifiers to collect maximum points at home because you never know what you are going to get on the other side,” said Williams, speaking during their pre-match press conference on Friday.

“There is a lot at stake, and we know the conditions and travelling at this level. The most important thing for us is to control what we can, and that’s making use of our home ground advantage with our supporters.

Ronwen Williams on the importance of winning home matches.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/2UuYRH1BvF pic.twitter.com/KcgqGlrj6Z — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 25, 2026

“When we play at home, you see a different team. You see the energy and feel the love from the supporters. So, we know how important it is to get the first three points on the board.

“You also check the group and see who will be your direct rivals.”

Guinea coach Paulo Duarte did not attend his pre-match press conference in what is seen as mind games, and Williams said they are expecting a tough match.

“We know that Guinea are not going to make it easy. If we can start on a positive note and get three points, that will be one less headache, and they will be on a minus.

“We know how important it is, and the good thing is that we have picked up the experience over the past few years that you must win your home games.

“That’s the spirit that we have, and it is the talk that has been in and around the camp this week. We want to make sure that we win our home games; if we do that, we should be OK to qualify.”

TimesLIVE