Harrison’s last-gasp intercept try seals England win over Black Ferns

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England celebrate the winning try during the WXV Global Series match between England and New Zealand in London, Saturday Sept. 26, 2026. (David Davies/PA via AP)

A Zoe Harrison intercept try after the fulltime siren snatched a gripping 26-19 win for world champion England against archrival New Zealand in WXV women’s rugby at Twickenham on Saturday.

England, on a 40-match unbeaten run, looked like taking a second consecutive draw at 19-19 after finishing with Canada 26-26 last weekend. But unlike Canada the No 2-ranked Black Ferns chose not to kick the ball out and accept a draw and, instead, went for the win in the 81st minute from their 22 of an already classic contest.

But Harrison intercepted Amy du Plessis just 15 metres out from the New Zealand tryline and the crowd of 59,871 erupted in joy and relief.

Harrison added the conversion only moments after her 43-metre penalty kick to win the game in the 80th minute fell well short.

New Zealand dominated possession and territory and led 12-7 at halftime but rued not finishing enough chances. Three knock-ons and two ruck turnovers stymied long blocks of pressure by the Black Ferns in the Red Roses 22.

Barrelling runs by No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker, playing her first game in five weeks, and winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga, in her first game in three weeks, put England on its heels, while the Red Roses were spearheaded by No 8 Maddie Feaunati and captain Megan Jones.

England got an early let-off when a Leti-I’iga try was scrubbed off because she didn’t release the ball in a tackle. England scored first instead when fullback Ellie Kildunne brushed off opposite Braxton Sorensen-McGee and gave winger Claudia Moloney-MacDonald her fourth try this month.

New Zealand then spent 10 minutes in England’s half and appeared to waste it until Du Plessis chased a clearance back to halfway, turned and kicked into empty space and beat everyone to the ball in goal.

New Zealand moved ahead after flyhalf Hannah King’s dummy and break sent over Leti-I’iga.

England regained the lead after halftime at 14-12 when Jess Breach drew three defenders to let Kildunne slip away untouched around the corner.

While Ferns prop Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu was in the sin-bin for head contact that forced off Marlie Packer, England bulldozed New Zealand’s seven-women scrum for Breach to score her 58th try.

The Black Ferns drew level with 10 minutes to go when winger Mererangi Paul scored from Du Plessis’s floated pass.

AP