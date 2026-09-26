Liverpool hires Julian Ward for second spell as sporting director

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Liverpool appointed Julian Ward as sporting director on Saturday to replace Richard Hughes, who left to join Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Ward held the sporting director job at the Premier League club during the 2022-2023 season and most recently served as Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) technical director.

“The knowledge and expertise he brings will only enhance our football operations, while also ensuring Andoni [Iraola] is provided with the support he requires as he continues to make such a positive impression as head coach,” FSG president Mike Gordon said in the club’s announcement.

Ward added: “This is an exciting period for Liverpool — on and off the pitch — in which change and opportunity go hand in hand, but at the same time the culture, values and principles that have underpinned the club for so long remain as strong as ever.”

Ward initially joined Liverpool in 2012, working in scouting, recruitment and player development strategy.

Hughes’ departure had been the latest in a string of high-ranking executives to leave the club in recent months. Michael Edwards earlier exited as CEO of football for Liverpool owner FSG.

AP