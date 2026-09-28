BLAST FROM THE PAST | Boks wallop the Wallabies at Newlands

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Australia's Michael Hooper attempts to charge down South Africa's Morne Steyn during their Rugby Championship match in Cape Town, September 28 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

1989 — Brian Mitchell makes his US debut in Lewiston, Maine, and stops Irving Mitchell in the seventh round to record his ninth successful defence.

1991 — In the first IBF world title bout to be staged on South African soil, junior-featherweight Welcome Ncita outpoints Colombia’s “Sugar Baby” Rojas at Sun City to notch up his fifth defence.

1999 — Lance Klusener scores an unbeaten 101 to guide the Proteas to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in a four-nations ODI in Nairobi. South Africa chased down the 217 target in 35 overs.

2002 — Substitute Benedict Vilakazi scores in the 89th minute to give Bafana Bafana a 1-0 win over Malawi in the second leg of the Cosafa Cup final at King’s Park Stadium for a 4-1 aggregate victory.

2012 — JP Duminy scores 48 from 38 deliveries to help the Proteas to 133/6, but they lose their World T20 match against Pakistan in Colombo by two wickets with two balls remaining. Umar Gul’s knock of 32 from 17 took the match away from South Africa.

2012 — Dane van Niekerk scores an unbeaten 34 as the South African women are held to 129/9 to lose their T20 World Cup qualifier against New Zealand in Galle by 22 runs.

2013 — The Springboks score three tries to beat Australia 28-8 in a Rugby Championship match at Newlands.

2014 — Hank McGregor, having retained his K1 marathon title the previous day, adds the K2 marathon crown when he and Jasper Mocke edge Spaniards Walter Bouzan and Alvaro Fernandez Fiuza by 0.678 of a second.

2017 — Dean Elgar scores an unbeaten 128 on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom.

2018 — Dane van Niekerk scores 36 to push the South African women to 101/8, but they lose the second T20 against the West indies in Tarouba by nine wickets.

2019 — Winger Makazole Mapimpi and hooker Bongi Mbonambi score two tries each as the Springboks down neighbours Namibia 57-3 in a World Cup group match in Aichi, Japan. South Africa scored nine tries in total.

2022 — Keshav Maharaj scores 41 to lift the Proteas to 106/8, but they lose the first T20 against India in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets.

2023 — Laura Wolvaardt scores an unbeaten 124 and Sune Luus 53 as the South African women win the second ODI against New Zealand in Pietermaritzburg by seven wickets.

2024 — Aphelele Fassi and Pieter-Steph du Toit each score two tries as the Springboks beat Argentina 48-7 in Mbombela to wrap up the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2019. Cheslin Kolbe, Malcolm Marx and Jesse Kriel also dotted down. It was the fifth time South Africa had won the competition, which started out as the Tri-Nations in 1996, having won in 1998, 2004 and 2009.