Ireland beat Israel to end fractious weekend with Nations League win

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Soccer Football - Nations League - Group B3 - Israel v Republic of Ireland - Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary - September 27, 2026 Republic of Ireland players wearing black armbands in recognition of all lives lost in the Gaza conflict bow their heads and during the Israel national anthem before the match.

Ireland struck three times in the first half to cruise to a 3-0 Nations League victory over Israel on Sunday after a fraught weekend for the team following goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s withdrawal from the squad amid a dispute over whether to play the match.

Ireland has been one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of Israel’s war in Gaza, and protests calling for the team to boycott the fixture prompted Bazunu to make himself unavailable. The game went ahead only after a majority of the Irish players voted to play.

Shlomi Barzel, the Israeli Football Association’s communications chief, said on Saturday that “football has won” after the players decided to fulfil the fixture despite calls for a boycott.

Bazunu’s withdrawal led coach Heimir Hallgrimsson to name defender Jimmy Dunne as Ireland’s emergency third goalkeeper. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has also faced fierce criticism from fans and political figures, many of whom accused it of failing to provide the players with sufficient direction.

With Israel’s home games taking place in Debrecen, Hungary’s second-largest city, the game unfolded in a subdued atmosphere reminiscent of the latter stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when attendance restrictions left stadiums largely empty.

🇮🇪🇮🇱🇵🇸 Ireland’s players LOWERED their heads during Israel’s national anthem.



They also wore black armbands in recognition of all lives lost in Gaza.



The silent protest was clear, deliberate, and immediately noticed.



Writer: Samuelpic.twitter.com/9obVS5jbHK — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 27, 2026

There were a few hundred Israeli supporters and a handful of Irish fans in the ground, and the shouts of coaches and players could be clearly heard throughout.

The Irish players wore black armbands in memory of all those killed in the conflict and bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem. There was no exchange of pennants or pre-match handshakes.

Striker Troy Parrott netted the opener in the 14th minute, with Adam Idah scoring two minutes later and Jack Moylan adding a well-taken third in the 25th minute.

Moylan ran towards the corner flag after scoring and removed his black armband before kissing it and the badge on his shirt as supporters in the stand booed.

After losing their opening game 1-0 to Kosovo on Thursday, Ireland enjoyed a much-needed boost. They are now third in the group on three points, three behind leaders Austria, who beat second-placed Kosovo 3-1 earlier in the day.

Any relief provided by the victory, however, may prove short-lived.

Angered by the decision to play, many Irish supporters chose not to watch the match. Public broadcaster RTE featured no studio panel and no analysis, nor did the station sell any advertising around its coverage.

Dimitris Kourbelis winning goal in Germany vs Greece UEFA Nations League game. pic.twitter.com/sxmoZQ1Yjw — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) September 28, 2026

FAI chief executive David Courell said a significant majority of the squad had voted to fulfil the fixtures.

“Based on that, the association took the decision on behalf of Irish football that this fixture would continue, as we have always intended to fulfil the fixtures,” he told a media conference on Saturday.

Ireland are due to face Israel again on October 4 in a nominal home fixture that has been moved to Serbia and will be played behind closed doors, meaning the debate over whether the national team should face Israel is almost certain to reignite.

Also on Sunday night, Greece scored a 74th-minute goal through Dimitris Kourbelis to stun hosts Germany 1-0 in their Nations League Group A2 to top the group and spoil coach Juergen Klopp’s home debut on the German bench.

It was the first-ever victory for the Greeks in 11 matches against the Germans and they now lead their group on six points from two matches. Germany are on one point.

The hosts were in control for most of the game and had close to 80% possession in the first half alone but they were ultimately punished for sloppy defending, especially in the second half, which gave the Greeks space to attack.

Klopp, who took over in July after Germany’s early World Cup exit, has now failed to win either of his two matches in charge following a 1-1 draw against the Dutch in Amsterdam on Thursday.

Despite enjoying a dominant first half it was only after they upped their tempo and started pressing higher that Germany carved out scoring chances.

🚨🇳🇱 MEERDINK BRACE WINS IT!



Mexx Meerdink scored twice as the Netherlands beat Serbia 2–1. ⚽🔥



⚽ 30’ Meerdink converted a penalty into the bottom corner.

⚽ 69’ He slid in to finish a cut-back from Guus Til.



Two goals. Three points. 🇳🇱pic.twitter.com/kgvG1HFHem — GLOBAL FOOTBALL PULSE (@GF_PULSE) September 27, 2026

Felix Nmecha fired wide in the 54th, a minute after Greece keeper Konstantinos Tzolakis had palmed a Joshua Kimmich free kick over the bar.

The Greeks, however, almost scored in the 66th after Kimmich lost possession in his own half but substitute Fotis Ioannidis fired just wide of the post.

They did it better in the 74th with Kourbelis’ deflected low drive that gave them the win to make it two victories in a row after their last-gasp 2-1 win over Serbia on Thursday.

In the same group, Netherlands earned a 2-1 victory over Serbia thanks to Mexx Meerdink’s double strike on his second appearance for his country.

It was the first win under new coach Xavi Hernandez after their draw with Germany on Thursday.

Joao Felix scored for the second consecutive Nations League match as defending champions Portugal edged past hosts Norway 2-1 to top Group A4 with two wins from two matches so far.

The Norwegians cancelled out Felix’s 17th-minute lead with Erling Haaland’s equaliser before Goncalo Ramos’ chip won it for the visitors.

Ben Davies scored a 53rd-minute own goal and Gustav Isaksen added another on the hour as Denmark eased past Wales 2-0 to earn their first points in Group A4.