Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream over
10 July 2019 - 17:51
Serena Williams of the United States, playing partner of Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand in their Mixed Doubles second round match against Fabrice Martin of France and Raquel Atawo of the United States during Day Eight of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2019 in London, England.
Andy Murray and Serena Williams’ mixed doubles dream team came unstuck at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the star pairing were knocked out by the top seeds.
The pair lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the United States, who progress to the quarter-finals.
The third round match was played out on the 4,000-seater Court Two sunken bowl — a rare appearance outside the Centre Court and Court One big show courts for the likes of multiple former champions Murray and Williams.
British home favourite Murray, a former world number one, is easing his way back into tennis via the doubles after undergoing radical hip resurfacing surgery.