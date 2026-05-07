ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lerumo Lions will be in PSL soon: Sibongile Marokana

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Lerumo Lions boss Sibongile Marokana wants to take her team to the Betway Premiership.

In the 103rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Lerumo Lions owner Sibongile Marokana.

During the wide-ranging interview, Marokana talks about her journey into football and the ups and downs of running a club in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

In their first season in the league, Lions have secured the status with two matches remaining, and she is planning to have a good go at promotion to the paid ranks next season.

Marokana, who is breaking ground as the only woman club owner in the professional ranks of South African football, said she is actively involved in running the club.

Marokana said she gets involved in technical discussions with coaches and said people must not confuse that with interference because she needs to understand why they take certain decisions.

She said this was a season of learning, and she is happy the club is above the relegation zone.

She is also involved in scouting players from amateur structures. One of her projects for the future is a women’s team, Lerumo Lionesses, in which she wants to give young girls a chance to realise their dream of playing football.

TimesLIVE