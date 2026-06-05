ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘King Kalu’ Bwalya and Monare reflect on Uefa Champions League

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Former Zambia captain and coach Kalusha Bwalya and Sekhukhune United midfielder Thabang Monare on the Arena Sports Show.

In the 106th episode of the Arena Sports Show, host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Zambia captain and coach Kalusha Bwalya and Sekhukhune United midfielder Thabang Monare.

Bwalya and Monare reflected on the Uefa Champions League campaign that came to a climax with French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earning a penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal to lift the trophy.

Luis Enrique’s side became only the second side since Real Madrid to win the Champions League in consecutive years.

On the night of the final, Arena Sports Show was hosted at Heineken House in Sandton where banter turned into real-life debates and goals were celebrated.

“At the heart of football fandom is connection,” said Heineken marketing communication manager Warrick Wyngaard.

“Fans don’t experience football in isolation, they live it together. Heineken House gave them the space to share that passion in real time.”

TimesLIVE