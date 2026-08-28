ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates are showing good signs, but still a long way to go

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Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium. File picture:

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In the 119th episode of the Arena Sports Show, host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by sports journalist Tshepang Mailwane.

The show starts with a discussion about defending league champions Orlando Pirates looking impressive during the early stages of the campaign. This despite the fact that the revolving door has been busy at the club with 13 departures and six arrivals.

It is not going to be easy for them with Mamelodi Sundowns, who are determined to reclaim the league trophy, Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu also having started the season on a promising note.

The discussion moves to the semifinal stage of the MTN8 at the weekend, where Pirates enjoy a 1-0 advantage over Sekhukhune United and Golden Arrows have a similar lead over Mamelodi Sundowns.

There is also a spotlight on the Motsepe Foundation Championship, which promises to be exhilarating this season as they chase promotion to the top-tier.

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