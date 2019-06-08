Sport

Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's 46-year wait for French Open title

08 June 2019 - 17:52 By - AFP
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning final match against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.
Image: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Ashleigh Barty ended Australia’s 46-year wait for a French Open singles title on Saturday by thrashing nervous Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in a one-sided women’s final.

Eighth seed Barty got off to a strong start and never looked back, winning 6-1, 6-3 after only 70 minutes to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

The 23-year-old will rise to second in the world behind only Naomi Osaka when the latest rankings are released next week, after becoming the first Australian winner at Roland Garros since Margaret Court won the last of her five trophies in 1973.

