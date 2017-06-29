Cricket

Proteas Test captain Faf a father‚ SA set to resume normal service

29 June 2017 - 17:43 By Telford Vice
Faf du Plessis and partner, Imari, arriving during the CSA Awards 2017 at Theatre on the Track at Kyalami Race Track on May 13, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The picture on Faf du Plessis’ Twitter account on Thursday told a thousand words.

It was of his hand‚ his little finger curled into the much smaller hand of a baby.

As if those thousand words weren’t enough‚ Du Plessis added a dozen more.

Congratulations‚ Faf and Imari du Plessis‚ on the birth of your first child.

And congratulations‚ South Africa‚ on the expected return of your captain ahead of the first Test against England at Lord’s next Thursday.

Du Plessis had returned home for the birth and was in danger of missing the match. How much danger?

CSA convinced AB not to retire from Test cricket‚ says Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith has claimed AB de Villiers was talked out of Test retirement by Cricket South Africa (CSA)‚ and has advised him to give up the one-day ...
Sport
3 days ago

Enough for Dean Elgar to be installed as a stand-by captain and for Aiden Markram to be added to the squad as batting cover.

What with coach Russell Domingo also expected back in England on Thursday after going back to South Africa last week to be with his mother‚ who had suffered a serious accident‚ normality will now return to the visitors’ camp.

- TimesLIVE

