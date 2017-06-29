Proteas Test captain Faf a father‚ SA set to resume normal service
The picture on Faf du Plessis’ Twitter account on Thursday told a thousand words.
It was of his hand‚ his little finger curled into the much smaller hand of a baby.
As if those thousand words weren’t enough‚ Du Plessis added a dozen more.
Our biggest blessing yet came in a small package.so very grateful 🙏🙏😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Ib2TZy390X— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 29, 2017
Congratulations‚ Faf and Imari du Plessis‚ on the birth of your first child.
And congratulations‚ South Africa‚ on the expected return of your captain ahead of the first Test against England at Lord’s next Thursday.
Du Plessis had returned home for the birth and was in danger of missing the match. How much danger?
Enough for Dean Elgar to be installed as a stand-by captain and for Aiden Markram to be added to the squad as batting cover.
What with coach Russell Domingo also expected back in England on Thursday after going back to South Africa last week to be with his mother‚ who had suffered a serious accident‚ normality will now return to the visitors’ camp.
- TimesLIVE
