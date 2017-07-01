South Africa will be braced for their most determined opponents yet when they take on West Indies in a Women’s World Cup match in Leicester on Sunday.

The Windies lost their first two games‚ against Australia and India‚ and another defeat would put them on the brink of first-round elimination.

South Africa beat Pakistan by three wickets with an over remaining in their first match‚ and their game against New Zealand was washed out.

Going into Saturday’s fixtures‚ South Africa were fourth in the standings with the Windies third from bottom.

South Africa beat the West Indians by six wickets in a warm-up game last Thursday‚ but that carried little import now that the pressure was on.

“We played quite well against them in the warm-up game‚ but that doesn’t count‚” South Africa stalwart Mignon du Preez said.

“They’re a very strong team and competing to make it all the way.

“Sunday’s game is the one that’s going to matter‚ so we need to make sure we rock up.”

The Windies will want their batsmen‚ in particular‚ to rock up.

South Africa dismissed them for 63‚ and they were bowled out for 204 and 183 by Australia and India.