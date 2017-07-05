At St Dominic's College in the small town of Welkom in the Free State‚ they remember a young Dean Elgar as an unassuming boy who loved his cricket.

As he went about his academic and sporting life at the school‚ little did they know that he would one day go on to become the 12th man to captain the Proteas since readmission.

That unassuming boy will do it at Lord's Cricket Ground of all places on Thursday.

Captain Faf du Plessis has been granted paternity leave following the birth of his first child‚ which has ruled him out of the first Test at the home of cricket‚ and the 30-year old Elgar has been handed the leadership responsibility.