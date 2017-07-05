England look to 'positive' Joe Root against South Africa

A new England era will start when Joe Root captains the Test side against South Africa at Lord's on Thursday.

Root was appointed in February after Alastair Cook, still in the team purely as an opening batsman, stood down but this week's match will be England's first Test since the change of skipper.

England will hope the captaincy drives the 26-year-old Yorkshireman on to even greater heights as it has done for two fellow star batsmen -- Australia's Steve Smith and India's Virat Kohli.

"The way Rooty goes about his cricket, he's nice and positive the way he bats, I suspect the way he will captain the team will be similar," said England's Australian coach Trevor Bayliss last week.