AustraliaA tour to SA hit for six by unhappy players

Australia's players yesterday boycotted this month's AustraliaA tour to South Africa, escalating a bitter pay dispute that threatens to derail senior tours to Bangladesh and India as well as this year's home Ashes.

The Australia Cricketers' Association said the players were unavailable to tour South Africa for the AustraliaA team without an agreed pay deal or new memorandum of understanding after their existing contracts with Cricket Australia expired on June 30 following months of wrangling.

"It is with great frustration that with no progress towards resolving the current dispute, AustraliaA players confirm they will not tour South Africa," ACA said.

"This decision is made in support of more than 200 male and female players who are now unemployed."

Cricket Australia said it was disappointed with the players' decision.

"CA regrets that players have made this decision despite progress made in talks between CA and the ACA in meetings over the past week," it said.

The players, selected for the AustraliaA tour starting on July12, had been training this week with captain Usman Khawaja and hoping for an end to the impasse before their scheduled departure today.

The tour was to include four-day matches and a limited overs Tri-series, also involving IndiaA.

AustraliaA's squad of 19 for both formats included Test players Glenn Maxwell and Jackson Bird as well as Khawaja.

There are fears the pay row could scupper next month's Test tour to Bangladesh, the one-day international series in India in September and even the Ashes series against England, which is due to begin in Brisbane in November.